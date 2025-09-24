We love speakeasies in Dubai, try this new one in the Marina

Hidden bars and speakeasies are all the rage at the moment, and in Dubai we love a trend. There are lots of speakeasy bars dotted around the city of Dubai and a new one has just been announced in W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. The Red Leopard Room has just launched and it’s a collaboration with House of Negroni as it makes its Dubai debut.

The takeover puts the Negroni, one of the world’s most iconic cocktails, at the heart of the speakeasy. This hidden bar is based just off the lobby in W Dubai – Mina Seyahi hotel in Dubai Marina and the cosy social space is a treat for the eyes and also for the palate. Enter into the intimate space through burgundy velvet curtains and be instantly transported to a world away from Dubai. Covered with rich scarlet tones, relax on plush velvet seating as you enjoy the luxury of the space in front of you.

The Red Leopard Room radiates sophistication from every corner, a space where every aspect nods to the cocktail it celebrates. Guests can sip their way through an expertly curated cocktail journey, tracing the Negroni’s evolution from its early 1900s Italian roots to bold contemporary twists. If you prefer to avoid alcohol, the Negroni is an option for non-alcoholic enjoyment, all of them prepared by expert bartenders. Each pour is paired with modern Italian aperitivo bites too.

Location: The Red Leopard Room, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

Opening times: Daily 4pm to 1am

Contact: @redleopardroom

Images: Provided