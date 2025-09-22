Cala 399 will bring a fresh identity to one of the UAE’s most legendary party spots

Those who lived – and partied in Dubai through the 2010s will likely remember Blue Marlin. Before the city’s influx of beach clubs exploded onto the scene, it was the place to be for Friday DJ sets from huge international acts (back when Friday-Saturday was the UAE weekend), and chilled-out Saturday brunches.

But since the end of 2019, the space has remained closed – until now. Six years later, a brand new beach club is finally set to take the place of the legendary Blue Marlin, bringing sun-soaked days and unforgettable nights back to the shores of Ghantoot.

Cala 399 – an ode to the exit 399 you take to get there – will open this November, bringing with it day-to-night escapism for sun-seekers and music lovers.

A large open-air beach club, there will be space for some 2,000 revellers across the myriad spaces. A sandy beach, elevated pool, sun deck, boutique, VIP cabanas and a restaurant will all welcome guests – offering something for everyone.

By day, expect sun, sea and laidback vibes with spaces made for tan-topping and relaxation in a setting that’s rustic-luxe and designed to be photographed. As the sun sets the energy builds with sundowners served up to tempo-enhancing tracks. Then by night, a regular rotation of vibrant parties and world-class DJs will bring the noise back to Ghantoot, promising an electric atmosphere by the sea.

Day rates and the entertainment line-up are still to be confirmed, but with the opening only a couple of months away, we’re sure it won’t be long until we’re making Cala 399 our go-to spot for day-to-night seaside fun.

What: Cala 399

When: Opens November

Where: Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi

Visit: @cala.399

