September is here, the weather is cooling down, the traffic is back and that means one thing – the epic UAE winter season starts now.

Whether you’re a resident or tourist, bookmark these unmissable things to do in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates for 2025, from restaurant openings to music festivals and stunning new staycation spots.

September

Restaurant opening: Tattu

Manchester-born Tattu, an Instagrammable pan-Asian restaurant now found in locations across the UK – marks its international expansion with a three-part culinary experience in the soon-to-open Ciel Dubai Marina. The three-part experience features a signature restaurant on the hotel’s 74th floor, a sky pool on level 76 and a sky lounge on the 81st floor, serving afternoon tea by day and high-energy DJ sets by night.

Location: Ciel Dubai Marina

When: From September 29

Book: @tattudubai

Restaurant opening: Kigo

An intimate, 44-seater restaurant is the backdrop for Fundamental Hospitality’s newest Dubai restaurant, welcoming guests this September to Four Seasons DIFC. Counter-style dining is built around the omakase concept, which allows guests to entrust the menu decisions to the culinary team, inviting them on a multi-course journey.

Location: Four Seasons DIFC

When: From September 12

Book: @kigo.dubai

Restaurant opening: Felicita

Taking the spot formerly occupied by Lucia’s in Address Sky View, Felicita is a vibrant taste of La Dolce Vita in Downtown. An ode to the vibrant foodie hotspots of Southern Italy, it’s set to pair a lively ambience with a menu that celebrates Italy’s finest exports.

Location: Address Sky View

When: Opens September

Book: @felicitadubai

October

Restaurant opening: Carbone

Long-awaited Carbone arrives at Atlantis The Royal this October, adding to an already-impressive collection of restaurants that already features a Nobu beach club, Dinner by Heston and Milos. Carbone, renowned as an impossible-to-get-into celeb favourite in New York, marks its ninth global location when it arrives in Dubai. Promising a menu of Italian-American dishes – including the famous spicy rigatoni – and retro, glamourous interiors, it’s set to be one of the hottest tickets in town.

Location: Atlantis The Royal

When: From October 6

Book: @carbonedxb

Sport: UFC 321: Aspinall VS Gane

It’s a stacked card for UFC 321 as the annual fighting championship descends on the capital. The main card will see Tom Aspinall face off against Cyril Gane in the heavyweight title bout. As well as the main event on Saturday October 25, we can expect a week of Showdown Week fun, with weigh-ins, concerts and much more.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

When: October 25

Tickets: From Dhs495

Book: etihadarena.ae

Festival: Dubai Comedy Festival

Ready for some laughs this October? Well, you have lots of options (and even languages) to choose from. Dubai Comedy Festival, the biggest laughter festival in Dubai, will bring more than 50 comedians to the city for laugh-out-loud shows from October 2 to 12. Among the highlights, headliners include Joanne McNally, Omid Djalili, Mo Amer and Tom Segura.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Opera, and New Covent Garden Theatre

When: October 2 to 12

Tickets: From Dhs115 (show dependent)

Book: dubaicomedyfest.ae

Restaurant opening: Canary Beach and The Maine Palm

Two local legends come together for an exciting new dual dining concept, opening at Club Vista Mare this October. Canary Beach will be ‘West Coast’ inspired, while The MAINE Palm will bring inspiration from the ‘East Coast’ to the new shorefront location. There will be four different dining spaces, including multiple lounge bars, a terrace, seaside dining, beach beds, cabanas and much more to choose from, so you can decide what vibe you want to choose.

Location: Club Vista Mare

When: October

Book: @canarybeach

Gig: Stereophonics

Welsh rockers Stereophonics are returning to Dubai for a huge gig on October 29 as part of their highly anticipated Stadium Anthems Tour. The tour promises all their greatest hits over their incredible three-decade-long career. Expect a mix of all the fan favourites such as Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow, and Local Boy in the Photograph. But the rockers will also bang out tunes from their latest album, Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: October 29

Price: From Dhs295

Book: @cocacolaarena

Restaurant opening: Son of a Fish

From the creators of Be Beach and Bar du Port comes a new concept to Dubai Harbour. Get ready to discover Aegean classics in a chic setting at Son of a Fish, opening next month. Son of a Fish is inspired by the Athenian Riviera in both its decor and concept. The decor mirrors the stripped-back Athenian coastline in an airy indoor space with floor-length windows, while the minimalist terrace will offer stunning coastline views from the harbour.

Location: Dubai Harbour

When: October

Book: @sonofafishdubai

Sport: NBA Abu Dhabi Games

NBA is making a slam dunk return to the capital this October, and you can now lock in your seats for one of the biggest sporting events of the year. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games will see the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers face off in two action-packed pre-season games at Etihad Arena.

Location: Etihad Arena

When: October 2 and 4

Tickets: From Dhs225

Book: etihadarena.ae

Show: Grease

Dubai Opera’s next musical extravaganza comes in the form of the brilliant Grease the Musical, shaking and sliding into Dubai Opera this October.Grease the Musical follows ‘good girl’ Sandy and cool but ‘bad-boy’ greaser, Danny. They had a secret romance but broke it off as they didn’t live close to each other. This all changes as their paths cross once again. But Danny needs to keep up his image, and peer pressure is keeping them apart. Can Danny still keep Sandy in his life, or will it all fall apart?

Location: Dubai Opera

When: Friday, October 24 to November 2

Tickets: From: Dhs280

Book: @dubaiopera

Hotel opening: Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai

Dubai’s second serving of Mandarin Oriental opulence lands in Downtown this October. Set within the architecturally striking Wasl Tower, the new hotel is already turning heads thanks to what will be the tallest ceramic façade in the region. The new Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, will feature 259 elegant rooms and suites, plus 224 branded residences, a collection of gourmet restaurants and a next-level spa. Foodies can expect a collection of 10 exquisite concepts and bars, spanning French, Chinese, Greek, Italian cuisine, and more.

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road

When: October

Book: mandarinoriental.com

November

Festival: Untold

New location, same epic festival. Untold returns to Dubai this November for four days of huge musical fun. This time taking place at Dubai Parks and Resorts, so far, confirmed headliners include global dance music legend Steve Aoki, Dutch DJ and record producer Armin van Buuren, and the one and only Martin Garrix.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

When: November 6 to 9

Tickets: From Dhs495

Book: untold.ae

Gig: Enrique Iglesias

Heartthrob pop icon Enrique Iglesias returns to the UAE for what’s set to be another huge show at the Etihad Arena on November. The Latin hearthtrob has amassed a huge fanbase (And impressive roster of tracks) during his two-decade career, and is known for hits including Hero, I Like It and Tonight I’m Lovin’ You. And you can sing along live with him when he performs in the capital later this year.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 1

Tickets: From Dhs375

Book: etihadarena.ae

Festival: Sephoria

Sephoria is Sephora’s super-sized beauty festival, which brings together Sephora’s best-loved brands – and it returns to Dubai this November. Across the three days, you can look forward to fun-filled experiences, expert masterclasses, Instagrammable photo ops, freebies from top brands and of course, the all-important beauty gift bag.

Location: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City

Dates: November 20 to 22

Ticket price: From Dhs300

Book: sephoriaevent.ae

Show: Beetlejuice

Seen the cartoons and the movie? Well, you might have said his name three times because this November, you can catch the hilarious ghost live on stage in the capital. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager dealing with grief from the loss of her mother and a neglectful father. They’ve moved into a house that is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon with a thing for stripes. But thankfully, Lydia has a thing for ‘all-things-dead’, and she calls on the ghosts to help scare away her father and stepmother. Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits, and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 20 to 30

Tickets: From Dhs145

Book: etihadarena.ae

Gig: Adriatique Presents X at Ushuaia Dubai

While Ushuaia Dubai’s opening night will kick things off at the end of October, it’s Adriatique that we can’t wait for. Taking over the Dubai Harbour Experience on November 15, we can expect an even more ambitious show than last year from the DJ duo, which will transform Dubai’s skyline into the stage for one of the most electrifying nights of the year.

Location: Dubai Harbour

When: November 15

Tickets: From Dhs195

Book: ushuaiadubai.com

Restaurant opening: Nobu One Za’abeel

One of the biggest names in Japanese fine dining, Nobu opens its third Dubai concept at The Link this November. Nobu at The Link is set to be a sophisticated restaurant complete with private dining rooms, an elegant lounge, and a bar with floor-to-ceiling windows from which diners can soak in those beauitful Dubai skyline views from the 24th floor. As for the menu, the new Nobu will feature its usual cuisine: traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients. And it will all be presented with an elegant theatrical flair that enhances both taste and experience.

Location: The Link, One Za’abeel

When: November

Book: @thelinkdubai

Festival: Defected at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Bohemia is the weekly beach party that takes over the sand at FIVE Palm Jumeirah every Saturday during the winter season, bringing with it a roster of international acts. On November 8, it’s set for a huge Defected Records takeover as the annual Defected Dubai graces the Palm Jumeirah shores, with a headline set from Purple Disco Machine.

Location: FIVE Palm Jumeirah

When: November 8

Tickets: From Dhs150

Book: platinumlist.net

Art fair: Downtown Design

The anchor of Dubai Design Week, Downtown Design takes place each November, inviting design-lovers to discover a mix of international and regional brands. Now in its 11th year, it’s renowned as the region’s leading platform for high-quality and contemporary design.

Location: D3

When: November 5 to 9

Book: downtowndubai.com

Gig: Pacha Icons presents Carl Cox, Blondish

After a huge summer residency at Destino Five Ibiza, Pacha Icons returns to Dubai for the winter, promising to bring some huge DJ sets and festivals to Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE. It all kicks off with the season opening party headlined by Carl Cox on October 17, then on October 24 Blondish graces the decks, bringing her high-energy sound back to the city.

Location: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE

When: October 17 (Carl Cox), October 24 (Blondish)

Tickets: From Dhs150

Book: platinumlist.net

Gig: Travis Scott

International hip hop superstar Travis Scott is coming to Abu Dhabi in November. He will be performing at Etihad Park, Yas Island. The performance is part of the singer’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR, which included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. So, if you don’t have tickets yet, go and get them now.

Location: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 15

Tickets: From Dhs495

Book: ticketmaster.ae

Festival: Dubai Fitness Challenge

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) – aka the 30×30 challenge, returns to Dubai for the whole month of November, now in its ninth addition, what started as an intiative to get residents doing 30 mins of exercise everyday has turned into a citywide fitness festival with fun fitness villages, one-off events and heaps of free classes. Popular events that are returning on the calendar include Dubai Ride on November 2, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle on November 8 and 9 November, and Dubai Run on November 23.

Location: City-wide, Dubai

When: November 1 to 30

Find out more: dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Hotel opening: Nomad

Sharjah’s glamping getaway options are already pretty impressive – from the otherworldly Moon Retreat to the shoreside Kingfisher Retreat. But from November, you’ll be able to discover a brand new glamping option, this time an eco-retreat in Kalba’s mountainous valleys on the east coast. Found near Kalba Nature Reserve, the retreat features up 20 bespoke, solar-powered luxury trailers, and you’re right in the heart of nature, allowing for full immersion. And there are zero distractions because it is a no-wifi zone, so you can enjoy a digital disconnection during your stay.

Location: Kalba, Sharjah

When: November

Book: sharjahcollection.ae

Festival: Taste of Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s biggest food, drink & music festival returns to Yas Gateway Park North for a fun and foodie-filled weekend this November. Among the star chefs descending on the capital, you’ll be able to catch masterclasses and appearances from legendary TV chef Gino D’Acampo, Masterchef Australia’s Matt Preston and South Africa’s “Giggling Gourmet” Jenny Morris. On the restaurant front, expect pop-ups from local treasures like Oak Room, Catch at St Regis and Lento.

Location: Yas Gateway Park North

When: November 14 to 16

Tickets: From Dhs60

Book: @tasteofabudhabifestival

Gig: Teddy Swims

Time to Lose Control music fans! Multi-platinum global superstar Teddy Swims will be performing in Dubai this year. The Grammy-nominated American singer will headline at the Coca-Cola Arena as part of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour. This is the first time fans will see Teddy Swims performing live in Dubai.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

When: November 22

Tickets: From Dhs295

Book:@cocacolaarena

Hotel opening: Ciel Dubai Marina

Set to become the world’s tallest hotel when it opens this November, Ciel Dubai Marina is a the newest five-star stay in the city. The hotel has opened up room reservations from November 15 and you can book online now. Prices seem to be starting from Dhs2,212 per room per night for a deluxe room. The new luxurious hotel will soar a tall 377 metres into the sky and will be home to over 1,000 rooms spanning 80-plus floors. Inside, you’ll find eight restaurants – including three concepts from UK-born Tattu, plus a spa, club lounge, and an observation bar & lounge offering uninterrupted views.

Location: Dubai Marina

When: From November

Book: ihg.com

Sport: Emirates Dubai 7s

One of the biggest weekends in the UAE calendar, the Emirates Dubai 7s takes place from November 28 until November 30. Now in its 55th year, the Emirates Dubai 7s has grown far beyond a rugby tournament, transforming into a full festival weekend that blends elite sport, live music, fitness competitions, and family-friendly entertainment. At its heart, the tournament is part of the HSBC SVNS series, welcoming some of the world’s best rugby sevens teams to compete in front of a passionate Dubai crowd. But alongside the high-octane matches, spectators can expect live music across multiple stages, vibrant food and beverage experiences, and an atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the event.

Location: The Sevens Stadium

When: November 28 to 30

Tickets: From Dhs455

Book: emiratesdubai7s.com

December

Museum opening: Zayed National Museum

It’s official: one of the UAE’s biggest cultural projects right now is set to open in December this year. The Zayed National Museum, which is currently being built in Abu Dhabi, will open its doors to the public four years after construction began. The architectural marvel will be the home for the inspiring story and tribute to our great nation and its visionary founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The museum will be home to six permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition space, and one outdoor gallery.

Location: Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

When: December

Find out more: zayednationalmuseum.ae

Restaurant opening: Big Mamma (name TBC)

Big Mamma’s viral Italian restaurants have become some of the most photographed culinary hotspots in London, Paris and Madrid. And now they’re expanding their restaurant empire and landing in Dubai. Although the restaurant name is yet to be revealed, we’re expecting it to open before the end of the year. Amazing news, amici.

Location: The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

When: December (TBC)

Book: @bigmammagroup

Hotel opening: Zuhha by Zaya

The creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island are turning their attention to new shores in Dubai. We’re already mentally checking-in to Zuhha Island, a dazzling new private island resort set to open this December, complete with 70 resort villas perched on the ocean edge, many of which will come complete with their own private pools. Guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool. To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuha Island.

Location: World Islands, Dubai

When: December

Book: @zuhhabyzaya

Sport: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 is the final race on the gripping F1 calendar, and always draws motorsport fans, thrill-seekers and celebrities to Yas Island for four days of sport, music and non-stop action. This year is set to be no exception, with VIP hospitality packages, after-race concerts from Benson Boone, Katy Perry, Post Malone and Metallica, plus a Keinemusik after, after party, and the small matter of crowning the 2025 F1 world champion.

Location: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: December 4 to 7

Tickets: From Dhs1,495

Book: abudhabigp.com

Gig: Rod Stewart

Fresh off his 33rd studio album Swing Fever, Sir Rod Stewart has been confirmed to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on December 17 this year. One of the best-selling artists in history, the eight-decade strong legend will bring his timeless hits including Maggie May, The First Cut is the Deepest, Forever Young, and many others to town. Rod has sold over an incredible 250 million records to date, and with his incredible charisma, stage presence, and his ability to create an electric atmosphere no matter which sell-out arena he performs at, fans of iconic rock and roll tunes are in for an absolute treat in Abu Dhabi.

Location: Etihad Arena

When: December 17

Tickets: From Dhs395

Book: etihadarena.ae

Restaurant opening: Barrafina

London’s acclaimed tapas spot is making its way to Dubai. Founded in 2007 as a tribute to the mother of Sam and Eddie Hart, brothers and Barrafina co-founders, it become London’s first no-reservation restaurant to earn a Michelin Star. There’s now five locations across the city, with Dubai set to mark the brand’s first international outpost.

Location: DIFC

When: December (TBC)

Book: @barrafinalondon

Gig: Maroon 5

Start 2026 in serious style with global pop legends Maroon 5. The music outfit is coming to Dubai to headline this year’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm. Following in the footsteps of Sting and Lionel Richie, the multi-Grammy Award-winning band will take to the stage on December 31 for a spectacular open-air performance under the stars. Expect a hit-packed setlist with crowd favourites like Moves Like Jagger, This Love, She Will Be Loved, and Payphone, plus a jaw-dropping fireworks display lighting up the skies above Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Tickets: From Dhs6,500 and are available via

When: December 31

Book: platinumlist.net