PEOPLES Honest Eatery & Coffee has opened its first dine-in restaurant in Dubai Design District (D3), bringing a new era of wholesome dining-in to the community.

The restaurant and cafe in D3 is built on the philosophy of honest food, honest ingredients, and honest connection, PEOPLES is designed as both a neighborhood hub and a destination for good, real food at an affordable price.

The all-day-to-night menu blends international comfort dishes with health-driven choices. Breakfast features organic eggs with sourdough, healthy breakfast bowls, and acai bowls. Lunch and lighter options include fresh salads, sharing bites, and a cold pressed juice bar including its signature juices such as radiance tonic, aiming to give brighter skin and vital charge as an energy booster replacement to caffeine if you’re trying to cut down on coffee.

The menu includes heartier plates designed for sharing during lunch and dinner. Freshly baked three-day fermented dough pizzas and handmade pastas sit alongside pistachio crusted salmon, premium rib-eye steak and Peruvian-style chicken. Fresh seabass ceviche, vibrant salads, and clean, light desserts reflect the restaurant’s commitment to variety, balance, and real flavour.

At the heart of the concept is the specialty coffee menu, where beans are roasted in-house for expertly crafted brews, from V60 and cuban shot to specialty cold brews and iced lattes. Guests can pair their coffee with desserts during the day or ease into dinner with pizza, grilled dishes and shared plates.

The D3 cafe space has been created as a welcoming, design-forward environment encouraging early-morning coffee rituals, co-working lunches, family weekends, and relaxed dinners that extend into the evening.

Images: Provided