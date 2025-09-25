Gloria will be located in DIFC Dubai

After rumours circulated a few months ago, it has been confirmed that the Big Mamma Group is launching a restaurant in Dubai and it sounds incredible already. Big Mamma’s viral Italian restaurants have become some of the most photographed culinary hotspots in London, Paris and Madrid. And now they’re expanding their restaurant empire and landing in Dubai, specifically in DIFC with Gloria.

Big Mamma is a team of Italians and enthusiasts from all over the world, united by the same ambition: to share the most authentic Italy, celebrating its cuisine, its artisans, and its joy of life.

Ten years sinOver the last decade, Big Mamma Group has created some of the most talked-about Italian restaurants in Europe’s culinary capitals. The restaurants are renowned for recreating the quintessential Italian trattoria experience with lashings of personality, audacious décor and over-the-top dishes. Their OG London restaurant, Gloria is an ode to Italy’s southern coast with a retro touch and easily fills up reservations months in advance. It’s since been followed up with equally Instagrammable, fun-filled and tricky-to-get-into Circolo Popolare, Ave Mario, Carlotta, and Jacuzzi, in London, plus La Bellezza in Birmingham.

This December, Gloria will open its golden doors at the Ritz Carlton DIFC situated at the heart of this vibrant metropolis.

Born in Milan’s Brera district, Gloria will transport guests to the bold and glamour of 1970s Milan, with velvet banquettes, monumental chandeliers, golden mirrors and vintage decor. There is also a stunning terrace for those to enjoy the food al fresco. The menu is an ode to dolce vita, bold flavours and fine dressings paying homage to authentic Italian recipes. Opening in Dubai marks Big Mamma’s debut in the Middle East for the very first time. Their mission is simple, to share our most authentic Italy, with its warmth, its generosity, and its festive spirit, in a spectacular setting worthy of this extraordinary city.

Images: Supplied