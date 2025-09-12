The biggest art fair in Abu Dhabi returns with over 2,000 works of art

Art season is nearly upon us, and for fans of all things creative, Abu Dhabi Art is returning to the capital this November.

Abu Dhabi Art is the culmination of a year-long programme which provides a platform for galleries to sell and showcase ambitious installations and site-specific works by their artists to a wide audience. These works of art are displayed alongside exhibitions, artist commissions and installations at Manarat Al Saadiyat and across the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Art will run for five days from November 19 to 23, from 2pm to 9pm.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 17th edition of Abu Dhabi Art returns this November with a record-breaking lineup of more than 140 galleries from 37 countries.



Exhibitors are selected by an internal committee based on proposals, while some are directly invited to participate by guest curators in curated sectors. This year, a total of 140 galleries from 37 countries are taking part, gathering over 600 artists presenting over 2,000 artworks. t marks a 40% surge in participation compared to the 2024 edition.

The list of galleries participating this year can be found here.

Abu Dhabi Art is now in its 17th year, marking its important role in shaping the art scene in the UAE.

Art lovers are in for a treat this November, as it also marks the return of Instagrammable art festival Manar Abu Dhabi.

The festival begins on November 15 and will turn the capital into one big canvas, illuminating various spots around the capital with art commissions from talented artists. If it is following the previous edition’s pattern, it will last until the end of January 2026.

In the past edition, a number of key locations in Abu Dhabi were lucky to host these magnificent artworks. It included Corniche Road and Beach, Eastern Mangrove, Fahid Island, Jubail Mangrove Park, Lulu Island, Saadiyat Island, and Al Samaliyah Island. Over 20 local, regional, and international artists were invited to attend, each presenting their interpretation of the theme.

