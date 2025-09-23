Abu Dhabi is adding a new way to experience the city from the water with it’s first ever floating hotel

The capital’s first floating hotel is set to open next month in October and is already taking bookings for overnight stays at Yas Marina.

A luxury hotel on the water

Known as the Orchid Overnight Superyacht, this unique hotel looks more like a modern superyacht than a traditional boat. Guests will find multiple rooms, a rooftop terrace, and a selection of VIP and royal suites. The design focuses on comfort and style, giving visitors a luxury experience on the water.

Rooms and suites for all tastes

The hotel offers 24 superior rooms, each with king or twin beds and ensuite bathrooms. For those seeking extra space and comfort, four VIP rooms are available. These feature larger living areas, king beds, and ensuite bathrooms.

For the ultimate experience, guests can book one of three royal suites. Each suite includes a king bed, a living area, and a private hot tub, perfect for a romantic getaway or a special celebration.

Facilities and experiences

Staying on the Orchid Overnight Superyacht is about more than just the rooms. Guests can enjoy the top deck with loungers, buffet stations, and dining areas. The hotel also offers sunset and dinner cruises, giving visitors a chance to see Yas Marina from the water while enjoying meal and drinks.

Visitors can book a single room for a short stay or hire the entire hotel with a full concierge service for special events. Prices start from Dhs950 per night, making it accessible for both short stays and full luxury experiences.

Opening and bookings

The floating hotel will officially open in October 2025 at Yas Marina, a central hub for visitors and tourists in Abu Dhabi. Guests interested in booking a stay or learning more can visit floatinghotel.com

Images: The National