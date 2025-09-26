The $5.1B island resort just revealed its first two restaurants, and they’re dripping in star power, steak, and serious glamour…

Wynn Al Marjan Island, the upcoming $5.1 billion mega-resort rising like a mirage of modern luxury from RAK’s turquoise waters, just revealed the first two restaurants confirmed for its 2027 debut. And the names are a power move.

First up, it’s Delilah…

The world famous, celeb-favourite, no-cameras-allowed, supper-club-meets-movie-set from Las Vegas is making its formidable Middle East debut. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to dine inside a Scorsese tracking shot, this is the closest – and coolest – thing to it. A-list regulars at the original Delilah both in Wynn Las Vegas and LA include Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, and pretty much anyone who’s ever walked a red carpet.

Inside Delilah at Wynn Al Marjan Island, guests will descend from a luxe bar and lounge into a spectacular dining room designed with the kind of incredibly dramatic detail you’d expect from Wynn Design & Development, led by Chief Creative Officer Todd-Avery Lenahan. His vision is “to surprise guests and surpass their expectations,” which in this case means a 1950s all-new, Beirut-inspired supper club energy, and a side of top-level, curated live music performances.

On the menu Delilah’s signature wagyu beef Wellington (carved tableside), playful upscale nods like crispy chicken tenders, and elegant new dishes that showcase the region’s local bounty. Meanwhile, the cocktail list promises a generous pour of Old Hollywood.

And then there’s Alain Ducasse…

Meanwhile, the man with more Michelin stars than most chefs have knives in their kitchen is bringing a new, exclusive French-American steakhouse to the UAE. Expect double-height drama, ultra-premium beef, cheese soufflé starters, and tableside flambé that would make a Parisian great-aunt beam. If his pedigree is any indication, this is tipped to become one of the best steakhouses in the UAE, an old-school temple of beef elevated with nouveau French flair.

For Alain Ducasse’s – still unnamed – steakhouse, it will stretch across two floors, clocking in at roughly 1,820 square metres of culinary theatre. Speaking about his new restaurant at Wynn Al Marjan Island, Ducasse said, “this project is one of the most visionary and ambitious in the region.” And with a menu that will feature duck foie gras brioche, a dedicated “Beef Club,” and desserts flambéed right at your table, he’s clearly bringing his full culinary arsenal.

When it opens in Spring 2027, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature a total of 22 restaurants and lounges, including a beach club, nightclub, and much more.

Beyond the dining, the mega-resort will also include 1,530 rooms and suites, multiple pools, a five-star spa, luxury shopping promenade, and a dramatic new theatre experience. The veiled casino area is of course a highlight in the plans, alongside an enormous water-and-light animated show, the likes of which has never been seen or done before.

Stay tuned for more updates on Wynn Al Marjan Island over the next few months. For more information, visit wynnalmarjanisland.com.