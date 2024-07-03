From brands like Ushuaia, Wynn, W, and Nobu…

Ras Al Khaimah’s beautiful beaches, rolling desert and craggy mountains have become the backdrop for a slew of adventurous activities. But this underrated emirate is also upping the ante when it comes to its hotel scene, with a string of high-profile names making roots in Ras Al Khaimah in the coming years.

Now, the pipeline of upcoming hotels in Ras Al Khaimah is just as impressive as neighbouring Dubai, with hospitality big-hitters, iconic names and even a casino resort making its way to the emirate.

Here are 12 exciting hotel openings coming soon to Ras Al Khaimah.

2024

Rove Marjan Island

A new budget friendly Rove hotel is currently being constructed in the adventure capital of Ras Al Khaimah. This new lifestyle beach resort is set on a prime beach location on Marjan Island, complete with 441 rooms. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of 2024. Rove Al Marjan Island will be the first Rove hotel in RAK, marking an important milestone for the brand. It will feature a colourful urban design and will be home to an array of artworks which reflect the serene setting of Al Marjan Island.

The Westin Ras Al Khaimah

Although we don’t know much about the upcoming Westin Ras Al Khaimah, another property in Ras Al Khaimah from Marriott International, we do know it may open sooner than you think. According to a LinkedIn post from Saahil Lalit, VP of lodging development for Marriott International EMEA, construction is ‘well underway’ at the five-star resort next to Marjan Island. It’s slated to be the first Marriott opening in the brand’s current pipeline, so will probably welcome guests in 2024 or 2025.

2025

Earth Shore

Earth Hotels will open its second UAE property, Earth Shore, on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. This contemporary seaside property promises to offer vibrant beachfront living across 265 rooms. These will range from entry-level resort rooms up to GOAT terrace suites and one- and two-bedroom Sky Villas, all of which have been designed sustainably. Elsewhere, guests will be able to enjoy keeping cool at three swimming pools, making a splash at the beach club, and dining at the social hub and central bar.

earthhotels.com

2026

Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa

On the shores of Marjan Island, where a string of other luxury hotels are set to debut in the coming years, will rise the Hilton Marjan Island Beach Resort & Spa in Ras Al Khaimah. Slated to open in the final quarter of 2026, it will be Hilton’s third property in the northernmost emirate. The property will invite guests to check-in to one of 315 spacious rooms, including 35 suites, all of which will benefit from the hotel’s prime beachfront location. Half a dozen restaurants, a fitness club, spa, kids club, and 360-degree sky pool will further add to the leisure offering.

JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort

A joint venture between WOW Resorts and Marriott International, Ras Al Khaimah’s first JW Marriott property will open on Marjan island in 2026. The beachfront retreat will feature 300 guest rooms, all finished with luxurious touches. Attracting travellers looking for an ultra-premium stay, guests can expect to dine on global flavours at seven restaurants and bars, get pampered at an indulgent spa, and spend their days dipping between refreshing, temperature-controlled pools and the golden Marjan island beach.

Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa

A new addition to Marjan Island’s hotel scene, the 350-room Le Meridien Marjan Island is set to open in 2026. For drinks and dining, seven restaurants and bars promise an array of global cuisines, while the recreational facilities will include a fully-equipped gym, swimming pool, spa and kids club. Of course, the prime beachfront location will also mean guests can enjoy days spent soaking up the rays on the golden sand. The French-born Le Meridien brand is all about savouring the good life, and that’s exactly what you’ll be able to do here. Signature brand spaces and programmes will be rolled out across the Ras Al Khaimah resort, starting from the moment you arrive. Welcoming guests to Le Meridien Marjan Island Resort & Spa will feature Le Meridien Hub, the brand’s modern iteration of the hotel lobby.

Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotel Al Marjan Island

Spanish hotel-giant Palladium Hotel Group is expanding it’s footprint into the Middle East, making a first splash in the region with the birth of a new brand – The Unexpected Hotels and Residences. Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is the chosen location for the development of this new property, through award-winning ultra luxury developer Al Marjan and Almal Real Estate Development. Although not the first for the group itself, it will be the first international outing for the iconic Ibiza-born Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, now part of the umbrella of the Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences. The property will have 442 hotel rooms and residential units, and will feature a sophisticated beach club, a lavish restaurant and an exquisite infinity pool, all made better with stunning, sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf.

2027

W Al Marjan Island

Known for their playful spirit and bold design, W Hotels is adding a new property to its UAE portfolio, this time in Ras Al Khaimah. The brand’s first hotel in the adventure emirate, W Al Marjan Island, is slated to welcome guests from early 2027. Unrolling along the beachfront on Al Marjan Island, the contemporary looking resort will feature a collection of 300 rooms and suites. Whichever room you check-in to, you can expect W Hotels’ signature detail-driven aesthetic and enjoy stunning sea views. Well known W spaces will include the Living Room, the brand’s socially-focused iteration of a lobby; vibrant W Lounge bar; plus an AWAY Spa, a vibrant take on the hotel wellness centre. W Al Marjan Island will also be home to a WET Deck, a key part of many W properties that serves as a stylish pool space to see and be seen. Completing the leisure line-up will be a trio of restaurants, of which details haven’t been given.

Wynn Marjan

First announced back in January 2022, Wynn Marjan will be the brand’s first property the Middle East and will open in 2027. At the time of announcement, it was revealed that the multi-billion dollar resort – the brand’s first beachfront property – would feature more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, and a casino. More details on that casino were revealed last November, with plans for the casino to be “somewhat larger” than that of the one in Las Vegas.

TBC

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah

A new luxury lifestyle resort in the adventure emirate will come from the globally renowned beach club and hotel brand, Nikki Beach. Set on Mina Al Arab, where you’ll also find hotels including InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah and newly opened Anantara Mina Al Arab, the resort will be perched on its own private beach. While the Nikki Beach brand was born in hedonistic, glamourous beach clubs, the brand has expanded into resorts that offer a more barefoot luxury and relaxed experience. It’s this side of Nikki Beach that guests will experience at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah. Although we don’t have an opening date for the property, we do know it will feature 155 guest rooms and villas that gaze towards the Gulf. A collection of signature restaurants, and Nikki Beach Resort staples like the Nikki Spa and Tone Gym will keep guests active, pampered and nourished.

Nobu Marjan Island

Iconic luxury hospitality brand Nobu Hotels is headed to the adventure emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Nobu Hospitality, the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro; and developer Marjan, announced in January that the two brands will open an upscale hotel, branded residences and a signature Nobu restaurant on Marjan Island. Guests can look forward to Nobu Hospitality’s signature five-star service, dine on the brand’s beloved Japanese cuisine, and bask in an array of bespoke wellness facilities including a spa, gym and swimming pools.

Sajj A Mantis Collection Mountain Lodge

From Accor’s Mantis Collection brand comes Sajj, a new mountain lodging option that will open on Jebel Jais. Comprising of 35 luxury lodges, this will be a stunning mountain retreat that allows guests to connect with nature and reconnect with the mind, body and soul. Activities on offer include creative experiences, mindful pursuits and guided treks.

Images: Supplied