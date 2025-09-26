The best private dining rooms in Dubai for when you want the vibe, the food, and your own door to close

Dubai knows how to go big with dining, partying, and just about everything in between. But sometimes the best vibe is a room that’s all yours, just you and your people. In a city that’s usually loud, these private dining rooms in Dubai keep it quiet, intimate, and exactly how you want it. If that sounds like your kind of night, here are some of the best private dining rooms in Dubai to book for your next get-together.

BOCA

Behind the wine racks at BOCA, there’s a private room that seats 14 and keeps things quiet and low-key. Surrounded by over 200 bottles, it’s a solid pick for anyone who’s into wine, wants privacy – or both.

Location: Gate Village 6, Trade Centre, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 12,30am; Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 1.30am

Contact: (04) 323 1833 | @bocadubai

OKKU

OKKU brings modern Japanese dining and late-night energy under one roof, and their private dining room keeps the same vibe, just extra private. It seats up to 10, set away from the main space, and works for low-key dinners or turning things up later in the night.

Location: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Tuesday to Friday, 7pm to 3am; Saturday, 1pm to 3pm and 8pm to 3am; closed on Sunday and Monday

Contact: (04) 666 1566 | @okkudxb

Zenon

Zenon serves Mediterranean and Asian dishes in a modern Downtown Dubai spot. Their private dining options come with a twist; AI-powered entertainment runs alongside your meal, making it a good pick for something a bit different but still low-key and private.

Location: Kempinski Central Avenue, Ground Level, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 3am

Contact: (04) 837 7222 | @zenondubai

Fouquet’s

This Parisian spot in Downtown has a private dining room that fits up to 12, set apart from the main space – think proper French cooking, and iconic black-and-white Harcourt portraits on the walls.

Location: Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 8pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 524 5301 | @fouquets.dubai

Maiden Shanghai

Maiden Shanghai doesn’t do subtle, and that’s exactly the point. There are three private dining rooms to choose from, two with outdoor terraces and one with its own karaoke setup. Perfect if your idea of a private dinner leans more towards big birthday dinners, late nights, or just keeping the party behind closed doors.

Location: No. 1 Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times:Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 1am; Friday, 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 2am; Saturday, 1pm to 7pm and 8pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 455 9989 | @maidenshanghaidubai

Nobu, Atlantis, The Palm

Set high on the 22nd floor, Nobu’s Royal Bridge Suite flips into one of the most exclusive private dining spots in the city, and the biggest Nobu in the world. You get panoramic views over Palm Jumeirah and the sea, along with private rooms lined with sake shelves and warm wood detailing.

Location: 22nd Floor, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Monday to Wednesday, 6pm to 1am; Thursday, 6pm to 1.30am; Friday and Saturday, 12.30pm to 3pm and 6pm to 1.30am; Sunday, 12.30pm to 3pm and 6pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 426 0760 | @nobudubai

Zuma

Zuma’s been holding its ground in DIFC for over a decade – still busy, still consistent. The main private dining room seats up to 20 around a big oak table, with deep green tones and clean wood finishes. There’s also the newer Ishikagi Wine Room, centred around a solid square table that fits 12; quieter, tighter, and ideal for more focused dinners.

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village Building 3, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Monday to Wednesday, 12pm to 12am; Thursday and Friday, 12pm to 1am; Saturday, 1.30pm to 1am; Sunday, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 425 5660 | @zumadubai

SUSHISAMBA

The private dining room on the 51st floor of The Palm Tower seats 14 and feels like a world apart. With its curved bamboo ceiling, greenery, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the views of Ain Dubai, Bluewaters, and Palm Jumeirah do half the work. It’s a great spot for when you want the buzz of SUSHISAMBA but with your own space.

Location: Level 51, St. Regis, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 2am; Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 3.30pm and 6pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 278 4888 | @sushisambadubai