New menus, brunch offers and fun workshops for the long weekend in Dubai, it’s all here

If you’re here in Dubai this long weekend, there are lots of restaurants to choose from. Here are your foodie things to do in Dubai over the long holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

Friday, September 5

A speakeasy brunch offer

GABA, Dubai Marina’s hidden speakeasy, tucked behind an Asian tea lounge, has a new brunch and it’s worth trying. It pairs Japanese-inspired dining with soulful beats, curated cocktails, and a warm, retro-luxe atmosphere. It’s unlimited dining and unlimited drinks so you can eat and drink until your heart (and stomach) is content.

Location: GABA Dubai Marina

Times: Friday, 6pm to 9pm

Price: Dhs250 for wine, prosecco, Asahi beer, house spirits, plus 3 classic and 3 signature cocktails; Dhs350 for all standard offerings plus sake, umeshu, the full cocktail menu and premium spirits; Dhs500 all premium offerings plus exclusive top-tier pours.

Contact: @gaba.dubai

Saturday, September 6

Cookie dessert workshop

This one is for the little ones: Novikov Cafe is hosting a fun cookie dessert workshop and children will get to decorate their own cookies with a variety of ingredients like melted chocolate, fresh fruit and colourful sprinkles.

Location: Novikov Cafe, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall

Times: 10am to 12pm

Contact: (04) 320 0209 | @novikovcafedubai

The Social Brunch at City Social

Curated by award-winning celebrity chef Jason Atherton, this exceptional ‘at the table’ brunch invites you to unwind and indulge in a carefully crafted menu featuring signature dishes and wood-fired flavours. From the oak-smoked burrata and cured salmon ceviche to classics like Black Angus ribeye, crisp confit lamb shoulder, and cauliflower satay, every dish is crafted to perfection. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Dubai Marina skyline, City Social’s brunch offers the perfect blend of refined cuisine and sophisticated ambiance.

Location: City Social, Grosvenor House Dubai

Date: Every Saturday, 12.30pm until 4pm

Price: Dhs395 per person inclusive of soft beverages, Dhs495 per person inclusive of sparkling wine & house beverages, Dhs850 per person inclusive of Laurent Perrier Champagne

Contact: @citysocial_dubai

A new menu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Above Eleven Dubai (@aboveelevendubai)

Try this tasting menu before it ends at Above Eleven. The Migration menu is available until the end of September and has been designed around the migration of thousands of Japanese immigrants from Okinawa to Peru who were unable to find work during the industrial revolution of the Meiji Era (1868 to 1912). This menu shows the adaptation of Okinawan culinary traditions to Peruvian ingredients and is illustrative of how the two culinary languages began to blend. The six-course tasting menu is Dhs365 and for Dhs150 there is a beverage pairing menu.

Location: Above Eleven, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Throughout September

Price: Dhs365 plus Dhs150 for beverage pairing menu

Contact: (04) 666 1420 | @aboveelevendubai

All you can grill at Bla Bla

Head to Bla Bla on JBR for their new deal where Dhs250 gets you a starter, a side, and unlimited meat and veggies to grill over your allotted time – so come hungry. For sides, guests can pick their favourite version of the iconic potato (fried, mashed or roasted) or go light with salad, steamed broccolini or fried rice. The star of the show – or rather, the meat of it – includes unlimited grills such as lamb rack, bone-in ribeye, chicken skewers, veggie skewers, roasted eggplant and even pork ribs and skewers. Wash it all down with a shareable jug or pitcher for just Dhs100. Kids from ages 5 to 10 can have the same fun for Dhs110, and kids under 5 for free.

Location: A CASA by Bla Bla, JBR

Timings: Every Saturday, 6pm to 11pm

Price: Dhs250 per person for unlimited grills, a starter and side, Dhs100 for select sharing cocktails; Dhs110 for kids aged 5 to 10; kids under 5 eat for free



Contact: (04) 584 4111 | (04) 584 4111 | @blabladubai

Sunday, September 7

Maplenut season at Costa

Autumn has arrived at Costa Coffee with the return of its much-loved maplenut range, bringing that warm, cosy feeling to the desert. Get in the autumn mood with four irresistible creations: the maplenut latte and Spanish latte (to be enjoyed hot or iced), maplenut frappe, and the maplenut cold brew.

Location: Across all Costa stores and delivery apps

Dates: Until November 2

A Sunday roast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theirishvillagedubai (@theirishvillagedubai)

Head to the Irish Village this long weekend in Dubai and find a taste of home with a weekend roast special. It’s only Dhs125 including three soft drinks; Dhs190 for the roast and three selected beverages; and Dhs250 for the roast and five selected drinks. Choose from beef, lamb, chicken or vegan roast, either in the Al Garhoud venue or Studio One Hotel.

Location: The Irish Village in Al Garhoud, Studio One Hotel in Studio City

Offer: Dhs125 roast and 3 soft drinks, Dhs190 roast and 3 house drinks, Dhs250 roast and 5 house drinks

Contact: @theirishvillagedubai