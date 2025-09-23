Neighbourhood spots that make the best restaurants in Dubai list

When you live in Dubai, or you’re just in town for a few days, there are times you’re happy to cross the city for that one go-to spot. Other times, you want the best of both worlds, great food, right where you are. If that’s the mood, this list is your new best friend. Here are some of the best restaurants in Dubai, broken down by neighbourhood.

DIFC

Zuma

No list of best restaurants in Dubai is complete without Zuma. Since it opened in 2009, Zuma has been a staple for anyone who knows their way around contemporary Japanese food in Dubai. It nails that balance between stylish and relaxed, making it perfect for everything from business lunches to late-night drinks. Sushi lovers and robata grill fans keep coming back for consistently excellent dishes, while the signature cocktails add the right kick. Its loyal crowd spans locals and visitors alike, thanks to the solid food and top-tier service.

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village, Building 3, Trade Centre, DIFC

Times: Mon to Wed 12pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 12 am, Thu 12pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 1am, Fri 12pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 1am, Sat 11.30pm to 4pm, 6.30pm to 1am, Sun 12pm to 4pm, 6.30pm to 12am.

Contact: (0)4 425 5660 | @zumadubai

Amazónico

Lush rainforest interiors, Latin American beats, and vibrant energy set the scene at Amazónico, one of DIFC’s most iconic dining spots. Whether you’re popping in for a casual midweek catch-up on the leafy patio with its glittering skyline views or going all out for dinner with the gang, this jungle-inspired spot really knows how to set the mood. The menu is just as vibrant, think Latin American-style small plates, sushi, fresh seafood, and sizzling grills, all spot-on with a well-mixed drink in hand. And if the food doesn’t win you over (though chances are it will), the eye-popping interiors – including 22 species of preserved plants – definitely will.

Location: DIFC Pavilion – Dubai

Times: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Contact: (0)4 571 3999 | @amazonicodubai

La Petite Maison

Ask anyone who’s lived in Dubai for more than five minutes and they’ll tell you, La Petite Maison is one of the best restaurants in Dubai. Tucked into Gate Village, it’s been doing its South of France thing long before that became a trend, and it’s never missed a beat. There’s a real French Riviera energy to it, from the lemon trees to the art-lined walls and the best vibe no matter what time you go. The menu features French-Med staples like burrata with cherry tomatoes, grilled lamb cutlets, and sea bass. The drinks list pairs perfectly, with well-crafted cocktails and a strong wine selection.

Location: Gate Village No, 8 – DIFC – Dubai

Times: Monday to Friday: 12pm to 1am | Saturday & Sunday: 12:30pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 439 0505 | @lpmdubai

The Guild

The Guild is Dubai’s grand brasserie and MICHELIN Guide’s “Opening of the Year 2024.” Located in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, with a variety of vibes under one roof, from a laid-back coffee spot and greenhouse-style meeting room to a sleek cocktail bar and a main dining room with crystal chandeliers and an open kitchen. The menu leans into classic brasserie favourites; standouts include slow-cooked beef cheek and charred octopus, plus a traditional Sunday lunch that feels like a proper treat. Whether you’re going for a business lunch or winding down with drinks, The Guild covers all bases with style and substance.

Location: Icd Brookfield Place, Trade Centre, DIFC

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm

Contact: (0)4 321 9142 | @theguilddubai

Also read

27 new restaurants in Dubai for 2025 and what’s opening next

CLAP

High above DIFC, CLAP is where rooftop glamour meets Tokyo cool – geometric angles, artful details, and an ambient glow. It feels like stepping into another dimension – where design, music, and energy collide just right. Creative touches are everywhere, the music is perfectly tuned to the room, and the space feels inviting and intimate. If you’re feeling a bit mysterious, just behind it, Ongaku dials things down and turns the volume up. Hidden and dimly lit, it’s where music leads and the energy feels more underground.

Location: CLAP, Gate Village Building 11, Level 9, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Mon to Sat 12pm to 3am, Sun from 1pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 569 3820 | @clapdxb

Josette

Josette is a breath of fresh air in DIFC, dressed in soft marshmallow pinks and lush green velvet. The space strikes a playful balance with quirky touches like a bubbly press button at the bar, creating a fun yet inviting atmosphere that keeps a loyal crowd coming back. Offering everything from brunch and afternoon tea to lunch and dinner shows, it’s a spot that suits pretty much any occasion. The menu puts a modern spin on French classics; think escargot with almond butter alongside traditional favourites like French onion soup, boeuf Bourguignon, cordon bleu, and pan-seared coquilles Saint-Jacques. And don’t miss the pastries and croissants, which are famously rich, buttery, and impossible to resist.

Location: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

Times: Varies by service; check josette.com for details

Contact: (04) 275 2522 | @josettedubai

Duck & Waffle

If you’re looking for a spot in Dubai that nails great food, vibes, and sunset views, Duck & Waffle in DIFC is the place. It’s a 10,000-square-foot space with a greenhouse-inspired dining area, a radiant central dome, and a perforated metal tree framing views of Burj Khalifa. The menu is a playful twist on British-American comfort food, featuring dishes like the signature Duck & Waffle, foie gras creme brulee, and spicy ox cheek doughnut. They also offer inventive cocktails at their 360-degree chef’s bar. Whether you’re there for brunch, dinner, or late-night bites, the atmosphere is always buzzing, making it one of Dubai’s best spots to enjoy a meal with a view.

Location: Duck & waffle, Innovation Building, Trade Centre, DIFC.

Times: 9.30am to 11pm Mon to Wed, 9.30pm to 1am on Thu and Sat, and 9.30am to 10pm on Sun

Contact: (0)4 336 9876. @duckandwaffledubai

Palm Jumeirah

Above Eleven

With much of Palm Jumeirah low-lying, finding a lofty perch to admire the sunset isn’t easy. So when Bangkok-born Above Eleven opened on the 14th-floor rooftop of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, it instantly became the go-to spot for picture-perfect skyline views of Dubai. Above Eleven is a box-ticker for sunset cocktails, laid-back vibes, and flawless service.

Location: Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 1am, Friday 4pm to 2am

Contact: Tel: (0)4 666 1420 | @abovelevendubai

Estiatorio Milos

If you’re looking for a spot that leans more special occasion than casual dinner, Estiatorio Milos at Atlantis The Royal fits the brief. Set right in front of Skyblaze, the region’s first fire-and-water fountain, the terrace is easily one of the best seats on the Palm. Inside, it’s elegant and minimal, with an open kitchen and a seafood counter where you choose your catch and how you want it cooked. The focus here is on quality seafood done simply, pick your fish, choose how you want it cooked, and that’s that. Dishes like the Milos Special or grilled octopus are regular picks for a reason.

Location: Estiatorio Milos, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm

Contact: (0)4 426 2000 | @milosdubai

Hanu

Hanu is one of the standout new Korean restaurants in Dubai, recently opened at St. Regis Gardens, The Palm. It goes well beyond bibimbap and bulgogi, offering a full experience that starts the moment you walk through its hammered bronze doors. Inside, it’s a mix of traditional and modern, dark walnut wood, carved ceilings, gold accents, antique Korean pieces. The star here is the “Meat Me At The Grill” experience, where chefs cook premium Hanwoo beef (flown in from Korea) tableside. The four-cut selection focuses on the quality of the meat itself, served with kimchi, pickles, salads, and a few smart sides. Even the gyoza is made with Hanwoo. There’s a choice of salts, but honestly, the beef speaks for itself.

Location: Nakheel Mall, St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

Times: 6pm to 1am Sunday through Wednesday, and from 6pm to 2am Thursday through Saturday

Contact: (04) 278 4844 | @hanu_dubai

Ibn AlBahr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibn AlBahr – Owned By Fishermen (@ibnalbahr)

Laid-back yet lively, Ibn AlBahr is a Lebanese seafood classic with a twist – market-style pick-your-fish action in two prime spots. One sits at the edge of Dubai Creek, the other at Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah. Step up to the ice display, choose your catch, pick how it’s cooked, and the chefs take care of the rest. Expect grilled fish, jumbo prawns, hearty mezze platters, and refreshing drinks – all enjoyed by the water. Whether it’s a sunset dinner by the creek or a beachside lunch on the Palm, it’s seafood your way.

Location: Ibn AlBahr at Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Port Saeed | Ibn AlBahr at Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Creek branch daily 12pm to 1am | Palm branch daily 8:30am to 2am

Contact: (800) 426252247 | @ibnalbahr

Hakkasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Dubai (@hakkasandubai)

Hakkasan at Atlantis The Palm is one of Dubai’s most established names for modern Chinese dining. The space is dark and refined. The dim sum selection is a standout, filled with everything from lobster to wagyu. The black pepper rib-eye is a consistent favourite, and the larger menu keeps a steady balance between classic dishes and Hakkasan signatures. Solid service, strong execution, and a setting that fits the tone.

Location: Hakkasan Dubai, Atlantis The Palm

Times: Daily 6pm to 11pm

Contact: @hakkasandubai

SUSHISAMBA

There’s a reason there’s always a crowd outside SUSHISAMBA, if you’ve ever walked past the entrance at the St. Regis, you’ve seen it for yourself. Two elevators, 230 metres, and suddenly, you’re dining above the city. Set on the 51st floor, it comes with full-sweep views over the Palm, Ain Dubai, and the Gulf. The interiors are just as striking, with layered woodwork inspired by Japanese and Brazilian design. At the centre is a Robata grill and sushi bar that keeps the energy up and the food coming, whether you’re there for dinner, drinks, or both.

Location: SUSHISAMBA Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah

Times: 12pm to 3pm Monday through Friday, and 1pm to 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday

Contact: (04) 278 4888 | @sushisambadubai

Business Bay

Girl & The Goose

Girl & the Goose is a space built on history and home-style comfort. A terracotta-framed entrance sets the tone, leading into an intimate dining room with rust-red furniture, rattan details, and traditional arches. At the centre, an open kitchen brings diners up close to the action, where Chef Gabi prepares dishes with the same warmth and energy as her supper club days. The menu leans into bold, time-honoured flavours. Crispy duck flautas are rich and smoky, balanced by a tart and spicy salsa. The nacatamal de pollo, a traditional masa dish slow-cooked in banana leaves, is soft and deeply satisfying. Steak tacos come stacked with herby chimichurri and chili mayo, while Nicaraguan empanadas bring a mix of sharp goat cheese and caramelised onion. It’s Central American food with a sharp point of view, rooted in tradition but made for today.

Location: Girl & the Goose, Anantara Downtown, Business Bay

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 575 3760 | @girl.and.the.goose

Couqley French Brasserie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Couqley (@couqleyuae)

A go-to for classic French food that won’t break the bank, Couqley in Business Bay keeps things simple but spot-on. You’ll find all the familiar favourites, steak frites with their signature sauce, beef and tuna tartare, moules frites. The grilled Portobello with Parmesan is one of the best sides in town, and the burrata salad, mushroom truffle pappardelle, and cheese board hold their own. Oysters are a solid shout to start, and the truffle-baked brie is worth the order every time. There’s always a deal running, and the atmosphere is always ;aid-back. Solid choice for a relaxed dinner or a low-key date night.

Location: Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay

Times: Daily 12pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 514 9339 | couqley.ae

China Tang

China Tang is a welcome addition to the evolving mix of new restaurants in Dubai. The iconic London-born Cantonese restaurant makes its Middle East debut at The Lana Promenade. Opulent, Art Deco glamour meets 1930s Shanghai. Think mirrored ceilings, stained glass, intricate wallpaper, and a moody, elegant cocktail bar. Through a refined take on Cantonese cuisine by Chef Li Zhenjun, signature dishes include Xiao Long Bao, Sir David’s hot & sour soup, whole lobster with e-fu noodles, and the famous Beijing duck, roasted in a custom oven and carved tableside. New Dubai exclusives include foie gras cherries, Da Hong Pao lamb cutlets, and honey-glazed beef char siu.

Location: The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Bay Marina

Times: Opening daily 12pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 295 7464, @chinatang_dubai

Maison Dali

Maison Dali is a Mediterranean-Japanese brasserie led by Michelin-starred chef Tristin Farmer. The menu blends umami-rich ingredients with open-fire cooking and dry aging, featuring dishes like king crab ceviche with fermented pineapple and smoked lobster donabe with truffle. The drinks menu takes inspiration from global art forms, offering both cocktails and non-alcoholic pairings crafted to complement every bite. A hidden supper club will be unveiled soon.

Location: The Opus Residences, The Opus by Omniyat, Ground Floor, Al A’amal St, Business Bay

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 257 9554 | @maisondali_dubai

Rang Mahal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rang Mahal | Indian Restaurant Dubai (@rangmahaldubai)

Set on the fourth floor of JW Marriott Marquis, Rang Mahal is one of Dubai’s best spots for refined Indian food done right. The space is dramatic – giant columns, moody lighting, and striking hand-painted artworks – but it’s the food that really holds your attention. The menu spans both North and South Indian dishes, from Mangalorean ghee roast prawns to minced lamb kebabs and baked whole lamb leg. The tandoor grill is a standout: order the chicken tikka, peppered lamb chops, or grilled jumbo prawns, and pair them with a hot naan straight from the oven. For mains, the lamb rogan josh is rich and layered, while the sea bass moilee is creamy, fragrant, and buttery. End with something sweet – the masala chai brûlée, saffron rasmalai, or house-made sassata kulfi. If you’re going, ask for a corner table by the glass – it overlooks the Dubai Canal and catches the sunset beautifully.

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay

Times: Daily from 6pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 414 3000 | @rangmahaldubai

Fi’lia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fi’lia at SLS Dubai (@filiadubai)

Recognized as the first fully female-led Italian Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai, Fi’lia stands out in more ways than one. Twenty-five year old executive chef Chef de Cuisine Sara Aqel has put her creative stamp on the vibrant spot to fuse tradition and modern on the 70th floor of the SLS Dubai. If you’re looking for a must-try restaurant in Dubai, Fi’lia ticks all the boxes. It has the views, impeccable service, value for money and excellent food.

Location: 70th floor, SLS Dubai, Business Bay

Times: Daily, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6.30pm to 11pm

Contact: (04) 607 0770 | @filiadubai

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honeycomb Hi-Fi (@honeycombhifi)

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, tucked behind a vinyl shop in Business Bay, feels like a private studio session. The warm wood interiors put the focus on sound – with DJs spinning carefully selected tunes every night. The izakaya-style menu is simple and perfect for a laid-back night. It’s the spot when you’re in the mood for a relaxed, music-focused vibe.

Location: Level 2, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

Times: Sun–Thurs 7:30 pm to 2 am · Fri–Sat 7:30 pm to 3 am

Contact: (0)4 412 6666 | @honeycombhifi

Dubai Marina & Harbour

L’Amo Bistrò del Mare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Amo Bistrò del Mare (@lamobistrodelmare)

Set on the waters at Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, this upscale Italian seafood restaurant combines waterfront elegance with a kitchen that’s recently found its groove under new chef Alessandro Salvatico. With ingredients flown in fresh from the Mediterranean, Sicily, the Adriatic, you’ll find everything from delicate crudos and carpaccios to punchy grilled fish and signature pastas. Its terrace overlooking Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and the marina makes it a go-to for special meals or for those sunsets you can’t quit. On the menu the desserts are worth the splurge, try the “Ti Amo Su,” prepared tableside for that extra theatre.

Location: Dubai Harbour Yacht Club

Times: Open daily, 12pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (04) 278 4800 | @lamobistrodelmare

The Beam

The Beam is another reason the wave of new restaurants in Dubai is worth keeping up with. The Beam is Chef Nick Alvis’s latest bistro, tucked into Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa. Sunlight cuts across navy walls, the garden terrace is all soft shade and quiet corners, and the seafood display sets the tone the moment you walk in. The menu leans European, venison tartare with smoked egg yolk, flatbread with burrata and pine nuts, lamb slow-cooked to a melt. Drinks arrive by trolley, the wine list is well-picked, and the whole place strikes a perfect balance between relaxed and refined.

Location: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina

Times: Open Wednesday to Friday and Monday to Tuesday, 5pm to 11pm; Saturday 1pm to 11pm; Sunday 1pm to 4pm and 5pm to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 399 5555 | @thebeamdubai

Asia Asia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asia Asia Dubai | Abu Dhabi (@asiaasiauae)

A mainstay in the Dubai Marina dining scene, Asia Asia continues to impress with its dramatic views, ambient interiors, and consistently flavour-packed Asian fusion menu. Set in Pier 7, the terrace is where you’ll want to be for those postcard-perfect skyline views, while inside, moody lighting and rich scents set a seductive tone. The menu is pan-Asian with a playful twist, dim sum arrives in steaming baskets, sushi rolls are fresh and generously portioned, and the crispy sweet potato with truffle labneh is a cult favourite for good reason. It’s an easy go-to, whether you’re entertaining guests, diving into ladies’ night, or just after solid, well-executed dishes in a buzzing setting.

Location: Pier 7, Dubai Marina Mall

Times: Open daily 6pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 276 5900 | @asiaasiauae

Attiko

On the 31st floor of W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Attiko is all about groovy nights and some of the best sunset views in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the Palm Jumeirah, while DJs and live music set the mood. The pan-Asian menu pairs well with the skyline, and whether you’re here for an early-evening drink or a late-night scene, the vibe keeps shifting in all the best ways.

Location: W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Times: Sunday to Friday from 6pm to 2am, and Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, 6pm to 2am

Contact: (04) 350 9983. @attikodubai

Bar du Port

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Du Port (@barduportdubai)

Waterfront views, a party-ready crowd, and serious nightlife credentials — Bar du Port brings together all the right elements for a buzzy night out. Tucked into Dubai Harbour, this stylish spot comes from the team behind some of the city’s most iconic venues (yes, WHITE included), and the experience reflects that pedigree.

Drinks are strong, service is sharp, and the energy stays high from sunset cocktails to late-night tables. Whether it’s ladies’ night, the lively weekend brunch, or just a golden-hour drink by the marina, Bar du Port delivers with flair. Book ahead — this one fills up fast.

Location: Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina

Times: Open daily, 5pm to 3am

Contact: (050) 969 9820 | @barduportdubai

Trèsind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trèsind Dubai (@tresinddubai)

A pioneer of modern Indian fine dining in Dubai, Trèsind continues to lead the pack with theatrical flair and bold, creative plates. Now housed within the luxe One&Only Royal Mirage, this sister concept to Avatara, Carnival, and Trèsind Studio is all about elevating the familiar with finesse. Expect dishes like butter pepper garlic prawns flambéed tableside and tandoori portobello with flair, plus a lineup of seriously inventive cocktails. It’s refined, imaginative, and ideal for a special occasion, just be ready to splurge.

Location: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina

Times: Open daily, 12pm to 3.30pm; 6pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (056) 420 9754 | @tresinddubai

City Social

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Social | Restaurant & Bar (@citysocial_dubai)

Jason Atherton’s sleek Dubai outpost brings the star chef’s signature style to the 43rd floor of Grosvenor House. With sweeping views over Dubai Marina, Bluewaters, and Palm Jumeirah, City Social pairs polished surroundings with impressive plates. The modern European menu leans creative, featuring highlights like Hokkaido scallops with charred corn, shellfish raviolo, and standout grilled steaks. It’s refined but relaxed, with a lively atmosphere that carries through the evening. Don’t leave without slipping into 7 Tales, the hidden speakeasy bar next door.

Location: Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina

Times: Open daily, 6pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 402 2222 | @citysocial_dubai

Al Wasl Road

Yava

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YΛVΛ يافا (@yavadubai)

No list of the best restaurants on Al Wasl Road is complete without Yava. This Mediterranean fusion spot brings a modern twist to regional favourites, with several standout dishes inspired by traditional Palestinian flavours. Take the Baked Honey Feta – creamy feta wrapped in crispy kunafa noodles and drizzled with honeycomb, a perfect balance of sweet and savoury rooted in tradition. The musakhan pretzel reinvents Palestine’s beloved musakhan by packing sumac-spiced chicken, caramelised onions, and pine nuts inside a crispy pretzel, served with yogurt. The menu also features inventive starters, flatbreads, pastas, and mains like wagyu kofta and lamb shank orzo. Breakfast leans into Mediterranean comfort classics, ideal for a flavourful start to the day. The laid-back venue feels like home, making Yava a top pick for quality Mediterranean food in a warm, welcoming setting.

Location: Yava, 51 Al Wasl Rd, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1.

Times: Daily from 8am to 11.30pm

Contact: Tel: (04) 548 5733 | @yavadubai

Mara Lounge Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mara Lounge Restaurant (@mara.lounge)

A vibrant spot on Al Wasl Road, Mara Restaurant & Lounge brings global flavours to the table without the hefty price tag. The menu is multicultural, spanning comfort dishes from across the world. Highlights include the rich and spicy shakshouka, earthy mushroom manakish, and indulgent Lotus pancakes for those with a sweet tooth. It’s a laid-back space that works for breakfast, casual lunches, or late-night bites, with extended hours over the weekend making it a solid go-to any day of the week.

Location: Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road

Times: Sun to Wed 8am to midnight, Thu to Sat 8am to 1am

Contact: (04) 347 6007 | @mara.lounge

Sufret Maryam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufret Maryam (@sufretmaryam)

Sufret Maryam is a must for anyone craving a true taste of the Levant. Stepping inside feels like walking into a warm, welcoming Levantine home, rich with heart, tradition, and soul. The kitchen is led by Palestinian Michelin-awarded Chef Salam Dakkak, also named Chef of the Year at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2025, whose passion and precision shine through in every dish. Among the signatures: khobez al bait, a blistered, 48-hour fermented bread served with labneh crème, confit garlic, and tomato salsa; musakhan rolls, a crisp, tightly rolled take on the classic sumac-spiced chicken dish; and sfeeha yafaweyeh, a spiral meat pie inspired by the coastal city of Yafa. Hearty plates like slow-cooked lamb shoulder, fish sayadiyeh, and traditional mansaf round out the savouries. Desserts are equally thoughtful – from classic knafeh and basbousa, to a standout labneh brûlée, layered with za’atar ice cream, olive oil crumble, and sesame crunch. If you’re after next-level Levantine flavours wrapped in nostalgia, Sufret Maryam deserves a top spot on your list.

Location: Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1

Times: Daily from 9am to 12am

Contact: (050) 417 2272 | @sufretmaryam

La Fabbrica Italiana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Fabbrica Italiana in Dubai- Wasl51 and Nakheel Mall (@la_fabbrica_italiana)

The UAE’s first dedicated focacceria, La Fabbrica Italiana keeps things simple but delicious. This family-run spot centres its menu around just three essentials: artisan focaccia, creamy burrata, and rich tiramisu. With over 15 focaccia styles to choose from – including the classic Barese and a clever za’atar manakish-style take – it’s all about bold, satisfying flavours with a nod to both Italian tradition and Dubai’s local tastes.

Location: Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road

Times: Daily noon to 11pm

Contact: (04) 547 0719 | @la_fabbrica_italiana