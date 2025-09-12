Summer might be over, but you can still take advantage of these superb staycation deals across the emirates…

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort

For a weekend escape that feels like a mini-holiday, this beachfront resort has curated a package that combines an elegant, seaside-inspired stay with discounts on gourmet dining and pampering spa treatments. Check in for two nights from Friday to Sunday, to one of their contemporary rooms and wake up each day to a decadent buffet breakfast. Further enhance your getaway with Saturday brunch at Levant & Nar and benefit from a 20 per cent discount, or ensure you return home feeling totally relaxed with 15 per cent off treatments at the spa. Make it a family affair and bring along little travellers, with complimentary Planet Trekkers’ Kids Club and Teens Club access.

Location: Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah

Offer: A two-night weekend stay with daily breakfast, 20% off Saturday brunch and free kids’ club access

Rates: Rates start from Dhs1,775 per night

Contact: icrasalkhaimah.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah

For a weekend escape that feels like a mini-holiday, this beachfront resort has curated a package that combines an all-inclusive two-night stay with brilliant discounts and upgrades. Check in for a minimum of two nights to the entry-level deluxe room, and you’ll automatically be upgraded to a premium room. You’ll have full board dining and all your drinks included, but you’ll get to book any of the a la carte restaurants for free, and get 20 per cent off in-room dining, perfect for a cosy night in the plush comforts of your room. There’s seven restaurants and six bars to choose from, from big buffet breakfasts to relaxed drinks with your toes in the sand, plus the fun-filled Rixy Kids Club, pampering Avitane Spa, and eight swimming pools to chill out at.

Location: Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Offer: A two-night stay with complimentary room upgrade, free a la carte restaurant reservations and 20% off in-room dining

Rates: Rates start from Dhs1,714 per night

Contact: rixos.com

Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort, Ajman

A lovely traditional beachfront resort in the tranquil emirate of Ajman, the Ajman Saray is a great place to retreat from the city for a slower pace of life. The collection of rooms and suites all gaze towards the sea or creek, while leisurely days can be spent soaking up the sun on the golden beach or at one of two swimming pools. Six restaurants, which include a beach grill, a signature Indian restaurant, and an equine-themed bar, mean you don’t even need to venture off property. There’s half-board, full-board and all-inclusive packages available, which include meals at Vista all-day dining restaurant. Or check-in for relaxation with the spa package, where each night booked comes with a daily breakfast and spa treatment, plus complimentary stretching class.

Location: Al Nakhil 2, Ajman

Offer: UAE resident rate includes daily breakfast plus half-board, full-board or all-inclusive dining. Spa package includes daily breakfast, a 60-minute spa treatment and free stretching class.

Rates: Rates start from Dhs1,183 per night

Contact: marriott.com

Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort

Old but gold, this is a treasured staycation spot has long drawn UAE residents to the country’s east coast for its Indian Ocean waters and exceptional family facilities. It’s Dine & Stay deal runs year-round, inviting guests to go half-board or all-inclusive, depending on which dining style suits you best. With half-board, you’ll get breakfast and dinner at Views restaurant, while all-inclusive also adds on lunch at Views plus selected house and soft drinks. Whichever you go for, you get a guaranteed (recently renovated) ocean view room – and you shouldn’t miss an evening at Gonu bar for seaside sundowners. You’ll need code D60 when booking.

Location: Al Aqah, Fujairah

Offer: Half-board or all-inclusive dining, ocean view room

Rates: Rates start from Dhs1,175 per night

Contact: @lemeridienalaqah