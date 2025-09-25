Mamma Mia! The ultimate ABBA tribute show is back in Dubai for one night only

Love ABBA and all of their timeless songs? You’re going to be singing Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! when you hit ‘add to cart’ with your tickets to see BJÖRN AGAIN in Dubai. That’s right! The world’s most iconic ABBA tribute act, is returning to Dubai Opera on Friday, November 21 for a night of disco, drama, and Dancing Queen(s) galore.

This internationally acclaimed show presents all of ABBA’s classics complete with a glitter-drenched, tongue-in-cheek spoof that’s been getting crowds singing Thank You for the Music since 1988. It all began in Melbourne and the show has since toured the globe with over 5,000 performances in 72 countries.

The Super Trouper(s) also performed for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth herself. Royal seal of approval? We think yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAC Global – A Sony Music Company (@_macglobal)

On the night, you can expect to hear all of ABBA’s bangers from Mamma Mia, Waterloo, SOS, Lay All Your Love On Me, Voulez-Vous and much more. Oh, and it’s all paired with sequins, platform boots, and laugh-out-loud moments.

So round up your Chiquititas, don your best disco threads, and get ready to say I Do, I Do, I Do to an unforgettable night.

*Book now: 5 huge musicals coming to UAE*

Show details

Don’t want to miss this performance? It takes place on Friday, November 21 at 9pm at Dubai Opera.

Tickets can already be purchased for a starting price of Dhs290. Some of the best seats in the house have already been nabbed, so don’t wait a moment longer because remember The Winner Takes It All.

Book your seats here and see you there! (PS. We’ll be the ones singing the loudest)

Quick deets:

Location: BJÖRN AGAIN in Dubai, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Date/Time: Friday, November 21, 9pm

Cost: Prices from Dhs290

Contact: (04) 440 8888

@dubaiopera, @bjornagainofficial

Images: Instagram