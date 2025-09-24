Book now: 5 huge musicals coming to UAE

Curtain up! These blockbuster musicals are taking over UAE stages and you’ll want front-row seats

Losing track of all the upcoming performances in the UAE for 2025? We’ve got you covered with a handy guide of what’s happening in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While most listings are for music fans, there are some unmissable shows for lovers of musicals too.

If you love musicals, you might already have seen Phantom of the Opera, Singin’ in the Rain, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in the UAE. But the show doesn’t end there — there are still more spectacular productions to look forward to.

Here are 5 musicals landing in the UAE

Abu Dhabi

BEETLEJUICE The Musical

Seen the cartoons and the movie? Well, if you’ve said his name three times, you’re in luck — because this November, you can catch the hilarious ghost live on stage in the capital. Yep! BEETLEJUICE The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi, running from Thursday, November 20 to Saturday, November 30, 2025, at Etihad Arena.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager dealing with grief after the loss of her mother – and a father who just doesn’t get her. Things get even weirder when they move into a house haunted by a recently deceased couple… and a certain chaotic demon with a striped suit and a flair for drama.

Lydia, obsessed with all things dead, calls on the ghosts to help scare off her father and stepmother. Enter: Beetlejuice, who has a wild plan involving an exorcism, a terrified girl scout, and a whole (nether)world of pandemonium.

Grab your tickets and get ready to say it with us… Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice… Beetlejuice!

Location: Beetlejuice the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Dates: November 20 to 30

Ticket prices: From Dhs145

Contact: (600) 511 115

Mary Poppins (TBC)

Okay, so we may have taken a spoonful of sugar and are guessing with this, but judging by the Instagram post shared by Etihad Arena, we’re pretty confident. The teaser shows the feet of arguably the world’s most famous nanny, paired with the caption “a spoonful of magic is coming your way, Abu Dhabi.” Etihad Arena is making us Stay Awake, stating the official announcement will be made on September 30. For now, all we can say is that we are super (califragilisticexpialidocious) excited for the confirmation. Stay tuned!

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Dates: TBC

Ticket prices: TBC

Contact: (600) 511 115

Dubai

Grease the Musical

Grease is loved by audiences around the world, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The musical will come to life at the performing arts center in October 2025, running for 10 days, from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Grease the Musical follows ‘good girl’ Sandy and cool but ‘bad-boy’ greaser Danny. They shared a secret summer romance but broke it off because they didn’t live near each other. That all changes when their paths cross again — but Danny struggles to keep up his tough-guy image, and peer pressure threatens to keep them apart.

Can Danny find a way to keep Sandy in his life, or will it all fall apart?

Throw on your dancing shoes and nab your tickets here.

Location: Grease the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Date: Friday, October 24 to November 2, 2025

Ticket prices: From Dhs280

Contact: (0)4 440 8888

Wicked the Musical

There’s truly no rest for the Wicked for theatre fans this season, because the smash-hit musical WICKED is heading to Dubai in January 2026. After years of waiting, Dubai Opera, in partnership with Broadway Entertainment Group, has made the wonderful news official: the performing arts centre is bringing the world’s most popular musical to the city — the first time ever that WICKED will be performed on stage in Dubai. The spellbinding musical follows two young women whose unlikely friendship takes a dramatic turn, setting them on a path to become Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. Read more about this Wicked announcement here and grab your tickets here.

Location: Wicked the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Dates: Wednesday, January 28, to February 15, 2026

Ticket prices: From Dhs275

Contact: (04) 440 8888

dubaiopera.com

Coming soon

Once Upon a Time in Dubai

Heard of Once Upon a Time in Dubai? It’s a musical that’s essentially a love letter to this great city that we live in. It is born and bred right here in Dubai, conceptualised by Dubai-based French music producer Stéphane Boukris.

The homegrown musical will celebrate the ever-giving energy of Dubai, its power to make and make better and build people up who come here from all walks of life to discover themselves, chart something of their lives, and their careers. It will blend stellar music and storytelling with the nuances of Dubai life to paint the picture we all know and love.

Set in the heart of Dubai, the show tells the story of Will, a young artist who moves from London to Dubai to reunite with his partner, Sophia, and pursue his dream of producing a musical extravaganza. The narrative weaves together themes of love, ambition, and the vibrant culture of Dubai, promising an unforgettable journey for audiences.

A date for the first show is still under wraps, but we will let you know as soon as we know more.

onceuponatimeindubai.com