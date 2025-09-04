From a giant Cobra Waterslide to mountain views, here’s how to spend your long weekend in Al Ain

If your long weekend plans currently involve scrolling through Instagram, worrying about what the kids will do, or pretending the sofa is a tropical escape, there is a new option. Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain has opened the brand-new Cobra Waterslide, a snake-shaped ride with twisting curves and daring drops. The slide is designed for thrill-seekers and families, with a minimum height of 1.5 meters for the main slide and smaller slides for children starting at 1.2 meters. Day passes start at Dhs160 for adults and Dhs140 for children, while rooms start from Dhs399.

The resort offers three outdoor pools, several dining options, and rooms with panoramic views of one of the UAE’s tallest peaks, making it easy to combine a day of adventure with some downtime. The Cobra Waterslide is the latest addition to Al Ain’s growing list of family-friendly attractions, offering a mix of adrenaline and fun for a long weekend day trip.

Location: Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain Al Sarouj District, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Day passes from Dhs160 for adults and Dhs140 for children

Contact: +971 3 768 6666

If you want to explore more of Al Ain over the long weekend, here are a few options:

Make a Splash at Al Ain Adventure Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Ain Adventure (@alainadventure)

At the base of Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain Adventure Park is a go-to for water sports and outdoor fun. The park features man-made white-water rafting channels, a surf pool, and kayaking spots, along with aerial rope courses, ziplines, and climbing walls. Families can also try out obstacle courses and splash zones, making it a mix of adrenaline and family-friendly activities. It is one of the city’s signature attractions for those who want more than a quiet day by the pool.

Location: Ain Al Fayda Resort, Jebel Hafit, Al Ain

Times: 12pm to 8pm

Cost: Splash Pass – Dhs65, Other packages start from Dhs125, depending on activities.

Contact: +971 3 714 9666

Stay dry with Al Ain’s land adventures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebel Hafit Desert Park (@jebelhafitdesertpark)

Jebel Hafit Mountain Road – Drive or cycle up one of the UAE’s tallest peaks for panoramic views.

– Drive or cycle up one of the UAE’s tallest peaks for panoramic views. Al Ain Zoo – See cheetahs, giraffes, and other wildlife, with interactive feeding sessions for kids.

– See cheetahs, giraffes, and other wildlife, with interactive feeding sessions for kids. Al Ain Oasis – Walk among palm groves and falaj irrigation channels for a quiet escape.

Getting from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain

By Car

Take the E22 highway straight from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain.

The drive takes about 1 hour 40 minutes, depending on traffic.

Expect smooth, wide roads and desert views along the way.

By Bus

Hop on the X90 express bus from Al Nahyan Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.

The ride takes about 2 hours 10 minutes.

Tickets cost Dhs40.

Pay easily with a Hafilat card.

Images: supplied