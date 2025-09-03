Unwind this long weekend with Abu Dhabi’s beaches, pools, spas and luxury staycations

Not every long weekend needs big plans. Sometimes all you want is a stretch of sand, a cool swim, or a few hours where the world feels quieter. Abu Dhabi has plenty of places to do just that. From beaches where the water barely ripples to hotel pools with music in the background, and from spa treatments to lazy staycations, here are a few ways to spend the days off without overthinking it.

Morning bliss and beach vibes at Kai Beach

Kai Beach on Saadiyat Island is exactly what it sounds like, with white sands, clear water and a slower pace. Dolphins and turtles sometimes drift close to shore if you’re lucky. The 500-metre beach is easy to stroll, and the beachfront café serves a simple but satisfying breakfast. Over the long weekend, the Breakfast Tray experience runs daily from 7am to 11am. You can pick from light, filling, or indulgent trays and enjoy the morning with sand under your feet.

Location: Kai Beach, Saadiyat Island

Times: 7am until sunset

Cost: Breakfast Tray: Dhs 90–95

Day Pass: Dhs225 adults, Dhs75 kids, Dhs400 families, Dhs525 cabana

Contact: +971 502 835 795

Night swim at SAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAL Saadiyat Island (@sal_saadiyatisland)

If you want something a bit different after work, the pool at SAL offers night swims on Fridays. The water is lit softly, the music is low-key, and shisha is available if you want to linger. You can go alone for a quiet swim or take a friend for a relaxed evening by the pool. The city lights reflecting on the water make it feel a little removed from the everyday.

Location: SAL, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

Times: Fridays, 19:30 to 22:00

Cost: Dhs200 – pool access with welcome spritz or Dhs500 for the Love Bed with Prosecco for two

Contact: +971 2 811 4325

Zayna Spa

Zayna Spa offers a quiet space for anyone looking to take a break from the city. The spa has a range of treatments, from facials and body scrubs to Thai massages and aromatherapy. During summer, you can get a free add-on or 30 per cent off select sessions. Pair your massage with herbal tea and let a couple of hours drift by. It’s a quiet, simple way to give yourself some space without fuss.

Location: 3rd Floor, Grand Millennium Hotel, Al Wahda Abu Dhabi

Times: Daily, 1pm to 10pm

Cost: Treatments from Dhs272

Contact: +971 2 495 3822

Corniche night beach

The Corniche has been a city favourite for years, and now you can swim there at night. Weekdays the beach closes at 10pm, weekends at midnight. There are lights and lifeguards, making it easier to let kids splash around safely after dark. Cafés and benches along the boardwalk give you space to pause between swims, while volleyball and football courts or cycle paths keep sports fans occupied. It’s the same Corniche you know, just quieter and cooler at night.

Location: Corniche Beach

Times: Weekdays until 10pm, weekends until midnight

Cost: Dhs10 adults | Dhs5 kids | Free under 5 | Sun loungers Dhs25

St. Regis Abu Dhabi staycation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Abu Dhabi (@stregisabudhabi)

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi offers a weekend escape with a touch of luxury, including a deal where the third night is complimentary when booking three consecutive nights. Mornings can start with breakfast at The Terrace on the Corniche, and the hotel also has a spa and pool for guests to enjoy. Suites are designed with elegance and style, and there are multiple dining options on site. The package is suited to families, couples, or solo travellers looking for a relaxed and comfortable stay.

Location: The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Times: Check-in from 3pm | Check-out 12pm

Cost: Book three nights, pay for two | Family-friendly packages available

Contact: +971 2 694 4666

Jumeirah Breaks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Saadiyat Island (@jumeirahsaadiyatisland)

Jumeirah Abu Dhabi works well if you want soft sands, pools, and flexibility. There’s no minimum stay, and GCC residents get up to 20% off. Spa, wellness classes, and kids’ activities mean everyone has something to do, while the private beach is easy to reach for a slow morning swim. Meals are included depending on your package, keeping the weekend simple and low-maintenance.

Location: Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Check-in from 3pm | Check-out 12pm

Cost: Up to 20% off Flexible Rate, breakfast included

Contact: +971 2 811 4555

WET Deck at W Hotel Yas Island

WET Deck is a rooftop pool area for adults, with sunbeds, a pool, and a selection of cocktails and light bites. DJs provide music throughout the day, creating a relaxed yet lively atmosphere. It is suitable for friends or couples looking to spend a few hours by the pool in the sun. It offers an easy way to enjoy the city’s rooftop vibes without leaving Yas Island.

Location: W Hotel, Yas Island

Times: Monday to Saturday, 12:00–20:00

Cost: Dhs150 per person, redeemable as Beverage and Food credit

Contact: +971 2 656 0000

Images: supplied