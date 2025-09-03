Where to spend the long weekend in Abu Dhabi
Unwind this long weekend with Abu Dhabi’s beaches, pools, spas and luxury staycations
Not every long weekend needs big plans. Sometimes all you want is a stretch of sand, a cool swim, or a few hours where the world feels quieter. Abu Dhabi has plenty of places to do just that. From beaches where the water barely ripples to hotel pools with music in the background, and from spa treatments to lazy staycations, here are a few ways to spend the days off without overthinking it.
Morning bliss and beach vibes at Kai Beach
Kai Beach on Saadiyat Island is exactly what it sounds like, with white sands, clear water and a slower pace. Dolphins and turtles sometimes drift close to shore if you’re lucky. The 500-metre beach is easy to stroll, and the beachfront café serves a simple but satisfying breakfast. Over the long weekend, the Breakfast Tray experience runs daily from 7am to 11am. You can pick from light, filling, or indulgent trays and enjoy the morning with sand under your feet.
Location: Kai Beach, Saadiyat Island
Times: 7am until sunset
Cost: Breakfast Tray: Dhs 90–95
Day Pass: Dhs225 adults, Dhs75 kids, Dhs400 families, Dhs525 cabana
Contact: +971 502 835 795
Night swim at SAL
View this post on Instagram
If you want something a bit different after work, the pool at SAL offers night swims on Fridays. The water is lit softly, the music is low-key, and shisha is available if you want to linger. You can go alone for a quiet swim or take a friend for a relaxed evening by the pool. The city lights reflecting on the water make it feel a little removed from the everyday.
Location: SAL, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island
Times: Fridays, 19:30 to 22:00
Cost: Dhs200 – pool access with welcome spritz or Dhs500 for the Love Bed with Prosecco for two
Contact: +971 2 811 4325
Zayna Spa
Zayna Spa offers a quiet space for anyone looking to take a break from the city. The spa has a range of treatments, from facials and body scrubs to Thai massages and aromatherapy. During summer, you can get a free add-on or 30 per cent off select sessions. Pair your massage with herbal tea and let a couple of hours drift by. It’s a quiet, simple way to give yourself some space without fuss.
Location: 3rd Floor, Grand Millennium Hotel, Al Wahda Abu Dhabi
Times: Daily, 1pm to 10pm
Cost: Treatments from Dhs272
Contact: +971 2 495 3822
Corniche night beach
The Corniche has been a city favourite for years, and now you can swim there at night. Weekdays the beach closes at 10pm, weekends at midnight. There are lights and lifeguards, making it easier to let kids splash around safely after dark. Cafés and benches along the boardwalk give you space to pause between swims, while volleyball and football courts or cycle paths keep sports fans occupied. It’s the same Corniche you know, just quieter and cooler at night.
Location: Corniche Beach
Times: Weekdays until 10pm, weekends until midnight
Cost: Dhs10 adults | Dhs5 kids | Free under 5 | Sun loungers Dhs25
St. Regis Abu Dhabi staycation
View this post on Instagram
The St. Regis Abu Dhabi offers a weekend escape with a touch of luxury, including a deal where the third night is complimentary when booking three consecutive nights. Mornings can start with breakfast at The Terrace on the Corniche, and the hotel also has a spa and pool for guests to enjoy. Suites are designed with elegance and style, and there are multiple dining options on site. The package is suited to families, couples, or solo travellers looking for a relaxed and comfortable stay.
Location: The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Times: Check-in from 3pm | Check-out 12pm
Cost: Book three nights, pay for two | Family-friendly packages available
Contact: +971 2 694 4666
Jumeirah Breaks
View this post on Instagram
Jumeirah Abu Dhabi works well if you want soft sands, pools, and flexibility. There’s no minimum stay, and GCC residents get up to 20% off. Spa, wellness classes, and kids’ activities mean everyone has something to do, while the private beach is easy to reach for a slow morning swim. Meals are included depending on your package, keeping the weekend simple and low-maintenance.
Location: Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Times: Check-in from 3pm | Check-out 12pm
Cost: Up to 20% off Flexible Rate, breakfast included
Contact: +971 2 811 4555
WET Deck at W Hotel Yas Island
WET Deck is a rooftop pool area for adults, with sunbeds, a pool, and a selection of cocktails and light bites. DJs provide music throughout the day, creating a relaxed yet lively atmosphere. It is suitable for friends or couples looking to spend a few hours by the pool in the sun. It offers an easy way to enjoy the city’s rooftop vibes without leaving Yas Island.
Location: W Hotel, Yas Island
Times: Monday to Saturday, 12:00–20:00
Cost: Dhs150 per person, redeemable as Beverage and Food credit
Contact: +971 2 656 0000
Images: supplied