Brunches to try in Dubai over the long weekend
Brunches in Dubai will never get old
Staying in Dubai for the long weekend and fancy doing a couple of brunches? There are plenty of them to choose from, whether it’s a family-friendly day brunch, a fancy evening one or one that includes an activity.
Check out these brunches in Dubai to try over the long weekend:
Friday, September 5
The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery
Indulge in a feast like no other at The Blacksmith’s Surf & Turf Brunch. Share sensational land-and-sea platters while enjoying live music while sipping on your choice of drinks.
Location: The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery, The First Collection Marina and The First Collection Business Bay
Times: Friday 7pm to 10pm
Offer: Dhs250 soft beverages | Dhs375 house beverages | Dhs475 sparkling beverages
Contact: @theblacksmithdubai
Boldly Asian
Weekend nights come alive at Boldly Asian’s Bold Night Brunch. Expect Pan-Asian flavours, creative cocktails, and a playlist of nostalgic tunes.
Location: Boldly Asian, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 11pm
Offer: Dhs250 soft package | Dhs395 house package | Dhs495 platinum package – unlimited food, beverages and teatails
Contact: @boldlyasiandubai
Saturday, September 6
Brass Monkey
Head to Brass Monkey in Bluewaters for a playful brunch mixing comfort food and retro fun. Think tasty bites followed by bowling and arcade classics.
Location: Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island
Times: Saturday 1pm to 4pm
Offer: From Dhs250 – tacos, sliders, classic desserts, hops, mixed drinks, plus 50% off bowling and selected arcade games
Contact: (04) 582 7277, @brassmonkeysocial
Brewdog
Expect a lively vibe with hearty pub classics, free-flowing drinks, and games galore. A great pick for groups looking to keep the fun going.
Location: BrewDog, Bluewaters Island
Times: Saturday 1pm to 4pm
Offer: From Dhs250 – 3 hours of sharing starters, choice of main, desserts, unlimited beverages, plus 50% off darts and duckpin bowling
Contact: (052) 956 5688, @brewdogbluewaters
Jou Jou
Step into weekends filled with bold Mediterranean flavours, live music, and chic vibes at Jou Jou Brasserie. The much-loved Saturday Brunch makes its return with flair at the Four Seasons Resort.
Location: Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach
Times: Saturday 1pm to 4pm (from September 6)
Offer: From Dhs240 per child (ages 3 to 11), Dhs485 with soft drinks, Dhs715 with house beverages, Dhs850 with champagne
Contact: (04) 270 7950, @joujoudubai
SHI
A stylish spot serving refined Asian favourites with a side of Marina views. Perfect for a more sophisticated weekend gathering.
Location: SHI, Bluewaters Island
Times: Saturday 1pm to 4pm
Offer: From Dhs350 – Asian dishes including sushi, dim sum, smoked meats, fresh seafood, with stunning waterfront views
Contact: (04) 393 9990, @shi.dxb
Clay
Dive into vibrant Nikkei flavours paired with a lively brunch atmosphere. Expect sushi, ceviche, and entertainment that carries you through the afternoon.
Location: CLAY, Bluewaters Island
Times: Saturday 1pm to 4pm
Offer: From Dhs350 – Nikkei cuisine with sushi rolls, ceviche, grilled meats, drinks, and live entertainment
Contact: (04) 422 5600, @clay_dubai
Revolver
A brunch worth keeping on your radar, Revolver Dubai’s Underground Brunch is all about fire-fuelled plates, inventive cocktails, and underground beats. No buffets, no gimmicks – just chef-driven dining with an edge.
Location: Revolver Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay
Times: Saturday 1pm to 4pm
Offer: Dhs295 soft package | Dhs395 premium package | Dhs450 chef’s table
Contact: @revolver_dubai
Sunday, September 7
BCH:CLB
BCH:CLB is reopening and you can soak up the vibes with BCH:CLB’s sun-soaked brunch on Sunday. Expect feel-good beats, grazing dishes, and cocktails by the beach.
Location: BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Sunday 1pm to 4pm from September 7
Offer: House package – Ladies Dhs295, Gents Dhs345 | Premium package – Ladies Dhs395, Gents Dhs445
Contact: (04) 834 3803, @bchclbdubai
L’Atelier Robuchon
Weekends in Dubai take on a Parisian flair at L’Atelier Robuchon’s Weekend Brunch. Expect elegant French dishes, curated drinks, and a chic, relaxed atmosphere with music to match.
Location: L’Atelier Robuchon, DIFC, Dubai
Times: Saturday and Sunday, 1pm to 4pm (last orders 3:45pm)
Offer: Dhs349 soft beverage package | Dhs499 house beverage package | Dhs699 champagne experience | Children under 7 enjoy a special menu
Contact: @latelierrobuchondubai
Tenggara
Wrap up the weekend with a vibrant buffet feast at Tenggara. Great for groups or families, this brunch is all about flavour and value.
Location: Tenggara, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street
Times: Sunday 12pm to 4pm
Offer: Dhs89 per person | Pay 2, Eat 3 for Dhs211
Contact: (050) 707 1196, @tenggaradubai
Ting Irie
Bring the island spirit to your weekend with Ting Irie’s Bless Up Sundays. Expect bold Jamaican flavours, free-flowing vibes, and a family-friendly indoor feast.
Location: Ting Irie, Downtown Dubai
Times: Sunday 12:30pm to 4:30pm
Offer: Dhs215 with soft drinks | Dhs315 with selected beverages | Dhs399 with premium beverages | Kids (4–12) Dhs75 | Under 4s dine free
Contact: (04) 557 5601, @tingiriedubai