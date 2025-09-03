It’s officially the season for beach clubs in Dubai as the weather becomes the perfect time to dip, sunbathe, and lounge in the sun

Here’s a guide to the hottest beach clubs in Dubai reopening this month and beyond so you can plan your sunny escapes.

September

Summersalt Beach Club

Summersalt at Jumeirah Al Naseem is a dreamy beach club and restaurant perfect for a sun-soaked daycation. Relax by the pool or on the sand while enjoying stunning views of the Burj Al Arab, and savour fresh Mediterranean dishes and cocktails throughout the day.

Location: Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah

Reopened: September 1, 2025

@summersaltbeachclub

BCH:CLB

BCH CLB at W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah is a day to night hotspot serving Mediterranean cuisine, global beats, and Instagram worthy decor. Lounge on plush daybeds around the sparkling infinity pool, or upgrade to a beach house with a private swim up bar and VIP amenities, all steps from the DJ booth.

Location: BCH CLB, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent

Date of reopening: September 5, 2025

@bchclbdxb

O Beach Dubai

O Beach

Dubai’s O Beach brings the legendary Ibiza vibe to JBR, with pool parties, VIP areas, cabanas with private jacuzzis, and plush loungers along the beachfront. Enjoy views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf while sipping cocktails at the sunset bar, and catch the weekly DJ sets and signature entertainment as the sun goes down.

Location: O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront

Date of reopening: September 12, 2025

@obeachdubai

Nikki Beach Dubai

A favourite since 2016 with plush daybeds, swaying palms, floating pool beds, and a shaded DJ booth create the perfect mix of high-energy party zones and relaxed sunbathing spots, all set along the pristine Pearl Jumeirah shoreline.

Location: Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah

Date of reopening: September 16, 2025

@nikkibeachdubai

October

BE Beach

Set against the stunning Dubai Marina skyline, BE Beach offers a luxurious coastal escape with cabanas, and an inviting infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf. Enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes at the beachside restaurant and crafted cocktails at the vibrant bar deck.

Location: BE Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina

Date of reopening: TBC, October 2025

@bebeachdxb

Casa Amor Dubai

Bringing the spirit of the French Riviera to Dubai, Casa Amor at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah mixes lively music, beachside vibes, and Southern French cuisine. Spend the day on the sand enjoying sun, art, and good food, then watch the sunset while sipping signature cocktails at the world class bar.

Location: Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

Date of reopening: TBC, October 2025

@casaamordubai

December

Nammos Dubai

Get ready for a sun-soaked day at Nammos Dubai. The famous Mykonos-born beach club is currently under construction, with plans to reopen by the end of the year at its stylish home on Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach. Expect its signature mix of laid-back luxury and Mediterranean glamour, whether you’re lounging on the beachside sunbeds or enjoying fresh seafood and classic Mediterranean dishes from the indoor and outdoor restaurant.

Location: Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah

Date of reopening: TBC, December 2025

@nammos.dubai

