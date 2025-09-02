You may know him for his music, but this rock legend has a hidden talent

When you think of Bryan Adams, the very first thing that pops into your head is his famous music and tunes. But the iconic singer has more than just a few hits up his sleeve – the rock legend is also a photographer. No, we don’t mean iPhone photography… actual photography.

And he is hosting his first ever solo exhibition here in Dubai this September. Taking place at JD Malat Gallery Dubai in Downtown Dubai, #SHOTSBYADAM will feature the singer’s photography series from September 2 to 30. It will be Adams’s first-ever show in the Middle East.

What is Bryan Adams’ exhibition about?

This exhibition features bold new directions in this photography exhibition, using plexiglass to transform the relationship between subject and viewer. Adams shoots the images by layering the coloured Plexiglas between the lens and portrait. The result? An almost filter-like effect, giving it a dreamlike quality and a unique dimension.

He based the exhibition on the expression ‘seeing things through rose-tinted glasses’.

Some of the most iconic figures he has photographed using this method include Kate Moss and Mick Jagger.

Speaking on his first exhibition in Dubai, Bryan Adams said, “It’s a real honour to be showing this body of work for the first time in Dubai. The plexiglass acts like a visual metaphor – refracting not just the subject, but our assumptions. It’s about perception, distortion, and the beauty of seeing differently.”

His portraits have been recognised for their outstanding quality, earning him the German Lead Award in both 2006 and 2012 for his exceptional portrayal of Mickey Rourke. His photographs are also owned by private owners and public collections. His portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is now permanently housed in the National Portrait Gallery, London.

Founder of JD Malat Gallery, Jean-David Malat stated, “As a gallery committed to presenting bold, thought-provoking work, we’re proud to bring #SHOTBYADAMS to Dubai’s dynamic art community. This exhibition marks a compelling chapter in Bryan’s photographic practice, exploring distortion, materiality, and the shifting nature of the image.”

Images: Supplied