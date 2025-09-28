Grab your tickets now for Dubai’s ultimate celebration of cars and culture

Love all things automotive? You need to get yourself to Icons of Porsche this November. The cool car festival will be taking over Dubai Design District on November 22 and 23 for a turbocharged weekend of cars, culture, and family fun.

But hit the gas! Ticket quantities are limited, and with over 28,000 fans attending last year, this event will sell out.

Early bird tickets for the 5th edition are already on sale for just Dhs50 per day. Nab them here.

What to expect from the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai

From petrolheads and culture fans to families looking for the ideal weekend out, there’s something for everyone to enjoy here.

Car fans will be delighted by the exciting Porsche displays, featuring the brand’s latest icons, electric performers, and timeless models. You’ll also be able to marvel at motorsport legends that played a vital role in building Porsche’s rich racing heritage.

Think that’s cool? You’ll also get the chance to meet true legends from the world of motorsport. Make sure those markers are working for your chance to walk away with a signature.

The adrenaline spikes don’t stop there – live performances and DJs will be taking over stages across the festival.

To keep you fuelled throughout the day, there’ll be food and drink stands from some of Dubai’s most popular restaurants.

And art lovers, you’re in for a treat too, with captivating Porsche-inspired art displays from around the globe.

If the cars can’t quite hold your little ones’ attention, there’s a whole range of family-friendly entertainment and games to keep them busy.

Want to show off your driving skills? Head to the E-sports Centre and challenge your loved ones to see who’s really the best behind the (virtual) wheel.

All the roaring details

Location: Icons of Porsche, Dubai Design District, Dubai

Dates and times: November 22 and 23, 4pm to 11pm

Ticket prices: From Dhs450 (Dhs260 for People of Determination)

Contact: @porsche.middleeast

Images: Icons of Porsche