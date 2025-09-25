From tech giants to food expos, these mega exhibitions are about to bring the crowds (and the traffic) to Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai’s events calendar is stacked for the months ahead, and if you’ve driven past Dubai World Trade Centre during a major exhibition, you already know what that means: busy halls, packed car parks, and some seriously slow-moving traffic. If you want to avoid being the innocent bystander and skip the rush, or if you’re planning to attend, here’s your heads-up on the biggest events coming to DWTC — and when to steer clear.

World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025

Dates: September 24 and 25, 2025

Dubai’s goal to make 25% of all trips self-driving by 2030 is no small feat—and the World Congress for Self-Driving Transport is one slick pit stop on the road to that future. With over 3,000 attendees and 50+ futuristic exhibitors rolling in, expect innovation… and ironically, a bit of traffic too. The Road and Transport Authorty (RTA) announced expected delays via their official social media channels. And now, we’re giving you a head’s up, too.

Expected delays on roads surrounding Dubai World Trade Centre during peak hours (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM) and (4:00 PM – 8:00 PM), coinciding with major events taking place. Plan your journey in advance to ensure a smooth trip to your destination. #RTA — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 25, 2025

But this isn’t the only event taking place.

ARABLAB also ends today. It is the region’s longest running and largest show for the laboratory and analytical industry. But it will also add on to the already busy streets around the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX + World Green Economy Summit

Dates: WETEX: September 30 to October 2, 2025) and World Green Economy Summit: October 1 to 2, 2025

WETEX, the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) runs in succession with World Green Economy Summit (WGES), one of the leading global forums on the green economy. The result? A high number of exhibitors and visitors in attendance.

GITEX Global

Dates: October 13 to 17, 2025

Timing: 10am to 5pm

GITEX Global is a large-scale tech exhibition in the city bringing in tens of thousands of attendees, and along with it… huge traffic.

Beautyworld Middle East

Dates: October 27 to 29, 2025

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Beautyworld Middle East is the region’s largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrances, and wellness, bringing together thousands of exhibitors and industry professionals each year at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Gulfood Manufacturing

Dates: November 4 to 6, 2025

Timing: November 4 10am to 6pm | November 5 10am to 6pm | November 6 10am to 5pm

Gulfood Manufacturing is the go-to event for food and beverage pros, bringing together the latest tech and ideas to boost efficiency and sustainability.

The Big 5 Global

Dates: November 24 to 27, 2025

Timing: November 24 11am to 6pm | November 25 10am to 6pm | November 26 10am to 6pm | November 27 10am to 5pm