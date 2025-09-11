Skip the traffic: 10 restaurants around Dubai World Trade Centre to try
This World Trade Centre dining guide will help you avoid long lines and traffic during big exhibitions and events
If you’re heading to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) or the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC) for one of its many major exhibitions or conferences, brace yourself – traffic is almost guaranteed. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) often advises visitors to skip the car and opt for public transport, but even then, you’ll likely face long queues. Add to that the ongoing roadworks on the DWTC roundabout, and congestion is heavier than usual. Instead of stressing behind the wheel (or in line), why not wait it out in comfort until the traffic eases up?
Here are 10 great restaurants near Dubai World Trade Centre
25hours Hotel Dubai One Central
Walking distance: 20 minutes from DWTC and DICEC
At 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, you can head to Tandoor Tina in the lobby to the right of the cool fountain/book centrepiece for Indian food with a twist, or head to Ernst Biergarten for an authentic Bavarian experience. If you do have energy left over after your busy day, head upstairs to Monkey Bar for upbeat music, delicious sips, bites and maybe some dancing.
Location: 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, off Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Trade Centre 2, Dubai
Times: timings vary
Contact: (04) 210 2525
Bagatelle
Walking distance: 13 minutes (via footbridge) from DWTC and DICEC
Head across Sheikh Zayed Road via the World Trade Centre Dubai Metro station to Bagatelle in the Fairmont Hotel and escape to the South of France. All dishes on the table are meant to be shared, which is great news if you’re dining with a large group, as you’ll have more options to try. Making a reservation? Keep in mind the wait time as you queue alongside Dubai Metro passengers. Bagatelle is open daily from 7pm to 3am.
Location: Bagatelle Dubai, Fairmont Hotel (opposite Dubai World Trade Centre), Dubai
Times: Daily, 7pm-3am
Contact: (04) 354 5035
C Restaurant
Location: C Restaurant, Sheikh Zayed Road, next to Sama Tower, Dubai
Times: Daily, 12pm to 2am
Contact: (054) 501 4111
CULINARA Social Dining
Walking distance: 20 minutes from DWTC and DICEC
Perched high in the sky at The Link in One Za’abeel, Culinara Social Dining is not only Dubai’s latest culinary destination, it’s also the highest. Culinara brings together a careful selection of original, homegrown dining concepts under one sleek, sky-high roof. You will be spoilt for choice with options spanning Greek-Mediterranean at The Dish, spicy noodles at SIO Ramen House, pizza at KONA Pizza House, Japanese wellness dishes at NETTE and more. Read more here.
Location: Culinara Social Dining, The Link, One Za’abeel, 24th Floor, Dubai
Times: Daily, 7am-11pm
Contact: (04) 30 666 1617
Love Mukbang Korean BBQ and Seafood Restaurant
Walking distance: 5 minutes from DWTC and DICEC
You may have passed by the Dubai World Trade Centre Apartment blocks a number of times, but have you been to Love Mukbang Korean BBQ and Seafood Restaurant? Inside, you can tuck into premium BBQ cuts and sizzling seafood in a cosy setting. Think cherry blossoms, lanterns, traditional Korean prints and more.
Location: The Apartments Block A, Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Times: Daily, 11am to 1am
Contact: (054) 524 5904
McGettigan’s DWTC
Walking distance: 3 minutes from DWTC and DICEC
McGettigan’s is deemed the best gastropub experience in Dubai, and lucky for you, there’s one mere minutes away from DWTC and DICEC. Here, you can enjoy a refreshing sip and international dishes inspired by Ireland and America, Asia and beyond. The later it gets, though, expect the party atmosphere to amp up.
Location: Ground Floor, Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai
Times: Mon to Thurs 7.30am t0 2am, Fri 7.30am to 3am, Sat 12pm to 3am and Sun 12pm to 2am.
Contact: (056) 4082 192
NIDO Restaurant
Walking distance: 10 minutes (via footbridge) from DWTC and DICEC
Enjoy a taste of Spain in Dubai at Nido Restaurant in The Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road. There are Latin-based cocktails – just what you need after a busy day of networking. Pair it with artfully prepared tapas. If you can’t find it, no… you aren’t tired. It’s one of those hidden tapas bars. You can enter discreetly through Moe’s on 5th’s secret wine cellar.
Location: NIDO Restaurant, The Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Times: 6pm to 2am (closed on Sun)
Contact: (04) 333 3055
Opa
Walking distance: 10 minutes (via footbridge) from DWTC and DICEC
Accessed through a private lift on the side of the Fairmont hotel, it’s almost like you’re stepping into a Greek hideaway. The menu is split simply into dips, cold starters, salads, hot starters, Greek-style pizzas and mains, with all dishes designed to share. You’ll leave Opa having had a smashing time – in every sense of the word.
Location: Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
Times: Sun to Wed 7pm to 2am, Thurs and Fri 7pm to 3am, Sat 7pm to 1am
Contact: (0)4 3570557
PizzaExpress
Walking distance: 1 minute from DWTC and DICEC
If all you’re looking for after your event, exhibition or conference is a slice of pizza? Head to PizzaExpress for a delicious slice you can enjoy in a relaxed setting. Warning: This restaurant is one of the closest to the World Trade Centre and the metro, and hungry visitors will make this the first spot they visit if they see long lines. So, get those reservations booked in well in advance; don’t bank on dropping in and hoping for a seat.
Note: this will be the case for all of the restaurants in this space leading up to the convention centre. There’s O’Doner, Habib Beirut, India Bistro, and more.
Location: PizzaExpress, opposite World Trade Centre metro station near DTWC, Dubai
Times: Mon to Fri 10am to 11.30pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am
Contact: (04) 331 8480
StreetXO
Walking distance: 13 minute from DWTC and DICEC
Had a rollercoaster of a day? Well, you may as well top it off with a dining experience to match at StreetXO. StreetXO Dubai is the groundbreaking concept by four-time Michelin-awarded Chef Dabiz Muñoz, and he is setting Dubai fine dining on fire. Muñoz has been heralded as the Best Chef in the World by the Best Chef Awards for three consecutive years, so you’re in for a treat. He is known as the boundary-pushing chef, which means this street food restaurant is one for the bucket list.
Location: opposite World Trade Centre metro station near DTWC
Times: Sun to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri 6pm to 2am, Sat 7pm to 2am
Contact: (04) 666 1617
Images: Supplied