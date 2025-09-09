Butterfly Carnival is back in Dubai for 2025! Expect music, dance, food and culture

Dubai festival season is back and we couldn’t be more happy. Butterfly Carnival is returning to Dubai on November 8 and 9, 2025 for the biggest carnival weekend in the city. Prepare to experience a mix of music, dance, food, culture and more fun than you could imagine.

The carnival returns to Duba Media City Amphitheatre with over 30 international artists and DJs across two mega stages. There will also be immersive carnival activations and mouth-watering food from all around the world. Get ready for music types such as Afrobeats, reggae, dancehall, soca, reggaeton, Brazilian funk, amapiano, hip-hop, R&B and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ticketmaster Middle East (@ticketmasterme)

What to expect at Butterfly Carnival this year?

This year, get ready for an even bigger and brighter carnival experience as Butterfly Carnival is now collaborating with two huge names. Both are expected to bring a whole new level of experience to Dubai.

Prepare for London’s Notting Hill ground-shaking sound systems, the hypnotic vibes and rhythms of Jamaica’s Xodus Carnival and the Caribbean’s largest festival, Dream Weekend, and the spirit of Brazil’s Rio samba parades.

There will be handpicked bars, and food trucks will provide food from around the world, along with fun stations with merch and glitter stations. Additionally, expect fun activations dotted around the festival to keep you further entertained.

The headliners haven’t been announced yet, but if last year is anything to go by, it’s going to include some big names. Last year saw Ruger, Skillibeng, CKay, King Beenie Man and so much more.

Tickets start from Dhs199 on platinumlist.net

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Dates: November 8 to 9

Contact: @butterflycarnivaldxb

Images: Instagram