Bohemia Presents returns with big names, big beats and beachfront vibes

The legendary Bohemia Presents is back at FIVE Palm Jumeirah this October with another season of world class house music and some of the biggest names in electronic music.

The ultimate Dubai beach party

Bohemia Beach Club is already known as one of Dubai’s most glamorous party spots. Think luxury loungers, a glass infinity pool overlooking Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Ain Dubai, plus cocktails, shisha, and a famously high energy crowd. It’s more than just a party, it’s a full day to night experience that mixes luxury with music.

Last season saw sold out shows with sets from Diplo, Hot Since 82, Sonny Fodera, Loco Dice, Roger Sanchez, Defected and more. This year promises to be even bigger.

Season kicks off on October 4

The new season opens in style with Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies, known for huge hits like Are You With Me and Black Friday, he’ll be joined by Serve Cold & Grigore, Sam Oui and Quilliam.

Who else is playing?

Here’s the full line-up announced so far for October and November:

Saturday, October 4: Lost Frequencies, Serve Cold & Grigore, Sam Oui and Quilliam

Saturday October 11: SONA, Sparrow & Barbossa, Mr Goodalf b2b Anrey

Saturday October 18: Robin Schulz, Laureano

Saturday October 25: Sonny Fodera, Sam Oui, Jenn Getz & Alfie

Saturday November 1: Anjunadeep takeover with 16BL, Jody Wisternoff, Qrion, Durante, Because of Art

Saturday November 8: Defected presents Purple Disco Machine, DiOSA, Kori Hall

Saturday November 15: Vintage Culture, Fabrice, Hilde

Saturday November 22: Adam Ten, Fabrice b2b Stasi Sanlin

Saturday November 29: Franky Rizardo, Jixo & Danz, Codeface

Why it’s unmissable

Whether you’re hitting the dance floor or soaking up the party atmosphere, Bohemia Presents delivers big name DJs, huge music production, and the famous ‘Vibe at FIVE’ that makes it Dubai’s ultimate beach party.

Bohemia Beach Club also has eco-friendly credentials, running fully on solar power while still delivering that luxury experience FIVE is famous for.

The details

Location: Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Times: Every Saturday from October 4 to November 29

Tickets: Available at bohemiadubai.com

