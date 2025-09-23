A deep dive into the mind of a dance music pioneer Carl Cox

“The crowd gives back what you give them,” Carl Cox tells us, mid-conversation, with that unmistakable warmth and honesty he’s known for. We caught up with the electronic music icon for a one-on-one chat ahead of his next big set on October 17, and as expected, the stories, the laughs, and the energy came through hard and fast.

Carl’s love for music goes way beyond the booth. It’s about the connection; the raw, communal electricity that exists between artist and audience. “When you’ve been doing this as long as I have, it’s not about chasing trends,” he says. “It’s about sharing something real.”

What’s On: You’ve been at the heart of electronic music for decades. What still excites you the most about getting behind the decks today?

Carl Cox: I mean, as you can see behind me, this is all my live electronic equipment, which I have in my studio, and I’ve been taking it out on tour, basically playing music and creating music. The idea really is just to turn a corner as an artist, from being a DJ into a live electronic, recorded artist that performs this music.

That’s what excites me, because people don’t really know what I’m going to be playing or how I’m going to be playing it, but they know I’m going to be performing something they can dance to. This isn’t easy to do. You have to have a certain amount of talent to run all these machines, but I feel confident that I’m able to be the DJ that I am, and also be the electronic live artist that I really love to be.

I’ve been here four decades now. Normally, you’d think, “I’m done,” but I haven’t changed. I still play from the heart. I’ve always curated my own events and parties, and I love sharing the music, whether it’s from back in the day or now. It’s like a bowl of fruit: dubstep, hard techno, drum and bass, soul, funk, disco, choose what you like. Enjoy.

What’s On: You’ve been in the music scene for four decades now, and so much has changed in that time. But like you said, it still comes down to playing from the heart, that passion is what matters. If you don’t have that, how do you even make music?

Carl Cox: People always ask me how I’ve managed to stay relevant after all these years, especially when I don’t have hit records. I don’t sing, I don’t play guitar, and I don’t twerk, though I might try a little when I’m behind the decks. All the things that make other people stand out, I don’t do. I’m just me, Carl Cox. I love music, I love people, and I love connecting those two things in a way that brings good energy.

Music is powerful. It keeps people going, especially when life gets messy. If I’ve got a track that helps you forget everything else for a few minutes, that’s my job. I’ve never followed trends. I’ve always aimed to lead, to play what feels right, whether it’s something brand new or a classic. You play the right track at the right time, people lose it. Even security starts dancing.

That’s what being a DJ is about: connecting with people through music that makes sense to them. These parties we throw have become part of our lives. Weekends aren’t just downtime anymore, they’re something to look forward to, something to live for. And I’ve been lucky to be part of that for so many years.

People still come to dance music events because there’s something about it that sticks. It’s part of who we are now. Even if you’re not at a party, the music stays with you. It’s on your phone, in your headphones, it doesn’t leave.

And I’m still here, over 60, still loving it. I never imagined I’d be doing this so long. But I guess I am a bit of a techno evangelist. You come to my church, I play the music, simple as that.

What’s On: How would you describe your signature sound? What defines the ‘Carl Cox’ sound?

Carl Cox: I think it comes from my parents being from Barbados. Island music, soca, calypso, it moves you, you can’t stand still. That’s always been in me. When I play house, techno, or disco, that rhythm is in my head. I bring that island energy. Latin music, too – salsa, reggaeton – it’s all connected. My sound is about movement and feeling. It’s not regimented. It’s got funk, soul, and surprise. That’s what keeps people coming back.

What’s On: The crowd can definitely feel the energy of the DJ. For most DJs, there’s nothing more motivating than seeing people fully locked in on the dance floor. If the crowd is moving, you know you’re doing something right. And if they’re not, maybe you’re not reading the room properly.

Carl Cox: Yeah. I try not to just play bangers. I avoid sticking to the big tracks just because they’re popular. I like introducing music that hits hard but also brings something unexpected, maybe a jazz element, a bit of dub, blues, or R&B. Those layers carry an energy you connect to, even if you don’t realise it at first.

Take “The Man with the Red Face” by Laurent Garnier, when that live saxophone kicks in, it grabs you. That’s a real person playing, not AI. You feel it. And that human touch cuts through the electronic structure of the track in a way you can’t ignore.

A lot of DJs are hesitant to go there. I’m not. I like breaking away from the safe sound that everyone’s comfortable with, even if it means making people feel a bit unsure. That’s part of it. You grow through those moments.

I’m not trying to be anyone’s teacher, but I respect musicianship. If I feel a track, I’ll play it, whether it clears the floor or has people standing there trying to figure it out, I know it meant something. That’s always been my approach.

Anyone can play the Beatport Top 20. Nothing wrong with those tracks, they’re popular for a reason, but if we all play the same set, what’s the point? Eventually people tune out. Our job is to challenge that, to keep moving the sound forward. There’s always another record waiting to be heard.

What’s On: Which newer DJs or producers have caught your attention lately? Who do you think is really doing something different right now, and why?

Carl Cox: I think Colleen Kelly is really awesome. Sarita too, I don’t know if you’ve heard of her, but she’s doing great things. There’s also a DJ from Spain called Anna Tur, really solid. What I love about these artists is that they’re not chasing a pinnacle. They’re just being themselves, staying true to their sound, and that’s exactly what’s getting them noticed. They’re not at the top tier just yet, but they’re being booked and respected for who they are, and that’s powerful.

And even though I’m kind of on the fence about the music itself, someone like Sara Landry playing her brand of hard techno, she doesn’t make excuses. She makes and plays music she believes in, and whether you or I like it, that’s not the point. What matters is she stands by it, she has her own following, and she’s carving her own path, which I respect a lot. She’s doing it on her terms, and doing it really well.

My ears are open to all kinds of music, and I’ve always respected artists who stand their ground. The DJs I’m talking about are the ones who clearly have passion and soul in what they do. You can feel it. That’s why people support them, because there’s something real there.

What’s On: You’ve played all over the world, Ibiza, Miami, everywhere. What makes a Carl Cox set in a city like Dubai different? Does your approach change depending on where you are, or do you always bring the same energy no matter the location?

Carl Cox: People are people, you know. I’ve always felt that Dubai has a very multicultural dance floor. You get people from all over the world, Americans, Africans, English, Dutch, Germans, Ukrainians, they’re all coming together. When they come to Dubai, they know they’re going to get a great space: air-conditioned, excellent sound systems, and top-notch treatment. Dubai’s setup allows you to do whatever you want, however you want, and that’s fantastic.

They’ve created an amazing event space where people can truly enjoy themselves. When I step into my “office” to prepare, in front of me is this melting pot of people, all waiting for me to paint the picture of what the night will be like. And that’s brilliant. Musically, you’ll hear things that you’ll really enjoy, but beyond that, it’s my energy, who I am, what I’ve always brought to the table. Whether it’s the vibe from Ibiza, Croatia, Germany, I blend all these influences into one cohesive package and deliver it. So the energy is always the same: Carl Cox in Ibiza, Carl Cox in Dubai, Carl Cox anywhere in the world, that’s the Carl Cox energy. Even in Mykonos, it’s the same. You put it all together and say, “Let’s have a good time.”

All the elements of music I believe in and love flow straight back to the dance floor. I don’t play Dubai that often, last time was at Soho Garden, which was amazing. It was probably the first time I really felt free to play my music there. I was playing up to a techno sound, and I know some people might not always be into that, but it’s all about how you deliver it. At Soho Garden, you had Afro house and house music, which was nice, with people enjoying champagne and wine. But then I started pushing the boundaries, taking people out of their comfort zones, pulling them through this vortex of music I wouldn’t normally play anywhere else in the world. And the audience should be able to handle that, especially in that last room where we were.

What’s On: What do you love most about coming to Dubai, both as a performer and as a visitor? How do you usually like to spend your time here? And do you have any favourite spots or rituals you enjoy while you’re in the city?

Carl Cox: I first came to Dubai back in 1994. I was staying at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel by the water. I remember playing in the water outside the wave, with the sun beating down on the windows and the beach, it was a really striking moment. At that time, the Burj Al Arab was still under construction, halfway done. The Palm wasn’t even there yet; it was just desert and sand. So, I’ve seen Dubai evolve from that early stage to what it is now.

Back then, there wasn’t really a music scene, everything happened in hotel ballrooms because that’s where they could get liquor licenses. I used to play for a promoter who ran events under the name “Peppermint Club,” but it wasn’t a standalone club, just events held inside hotel ballrooms.

Now, coming back to Dubai is a completely different experience. There are amazing beach clubs everywhere. For example, the beach club at the Park Hyatt on a Saturday is incredible, places like Twiggy’s really set the scene. It feels like you’re in a movie, just hanging out with great people, great vibes. Everyone is relaxed, having a good time. The city’s energy and vibe have changed so much over the years, and it’s exciting to see.

