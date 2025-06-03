The king of techno lands in JBR…

Carl Cox is playing a set at Playa Pacha this October – and that alone is the plan. One of the most respected names in techno is making a much-anticipated return to Dubai for a one-night-only set, going down beachside at FIVE LUXE, JBR on Friday, October 17. Pacha ICONS is back, and this marks Carl Cox’s first Middle East appearance in years – a techno legend, a killer sound system, and die-hard fans who know exactly what this is. Expect a proper night with Carl Cox doing what he does best.

Carl Cox 101

Born in the UK, raised in rave culture

First DJ to use three turntables live

Longest-running resident at Space Ibiza

Known for his sets at Tomorrowland, Burning Man, and Ultra

One of the most respected and booked techno DJs worldwide

Signature sound

Carl Cox isn’t tied to one era or BPM. His sets are fluid – stretching from deep acid sound to hard techno, always with flawless transitions and that iconic smile behind the decks.

The venue

Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE in JBR is a venue designed for this vibe. The space is open-air, right on the beach, with one of the biggest LED screens around. It’s made for music lovers who want to feel every beat in a clean setup that keeps the focus on the sound and the energy.

More big names

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR, Friday, October 17, 7pm to 3am, tickets starting at Dhs150, VIP Dhs600. Early access and table bookings are now available at pachaicons.com

Images: Supplied/Instagram