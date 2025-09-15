Ice, Magic, and Disney adventures await…

They say there’s always magic in the air – and no matter your age, you’ll be swept up in it when Disney On Ice: Into The Magic skates into Dubai this September.

Get ready to meet some of Disney’s most beloved characters, from fearless Moana and the ever-curious Belle (with Prince Adam in his beastly form), to the vibrant cast of Coco, the sister duo Anna and Elsa from Frozen, and everyone’s favourite mouse couple.

You’ll also encounter a few of Disney’s most iconic (s)heroes, including the radiant Rapunzel from Tangled and the timeless Cinderella.

You’ll join Belle on her daring adventure through the Beast’s enchanted castle, sail across the seas with Moana and the mighty demigod Maui and sing along with Miguel from Coco as he brings the Land of the Dead to life in colourful, musical fashion. Plus, you’ll follow Anna’s heartfelt journey through the snowy mountains as she races to save her sister Elsa and thaw an eternal winter.

And yes, it’s all performed on ice, in one very cool, action-packed extravaganza.

Disney On Ice will be in Dubai for 10 days, from September 18 to 28. Each show is close to two hours long, with a 15-minute intermission.

Ticket prices start from Dhs75 and are on sale on coca-cola-arena.com.

Location: Disney On Ice – Into The Magic, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai

Dates: Sept 18 to 28 (multiple shows on weekends)



Contact: (800) 223 388

Cost: From Dhs75

coca-cola-arena.com

More Disney magic

Unless you’ve been trapped in the tallest tower of a castle in true fairytale style, you would have heard the magical news that a Disney theme park and resort is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The resort will be brought to life through a collaboration between The Walt Disney Company, which will design the park and its attractions (so expect all those dreamy castle details), and Miral, the Abu Dhabi developer behind some of the capital’s biggest leisure destinations, which will own and operate the resort.

More recently, Disney just sprinkled a little bit of magical news to amp up the excitement. The Disney castle here in Abu Dhabi will, for the first time ever, feature a water element incorporated directly into the design. The information was released via an episode of Disney’s We Call It Imagineering YouTube series, where Zach Riddley, Senior Vice President of Global Creative Strategy at Walt Disney Imagineering, confirmed that that Disney castle in Abu Dhabi ‘will stand apart from others around the world.’

When will Disneyland Abu Dhabi open?

It may have an unended supply of magic, but it will be a while before we can wear our Mickey ears and experience Disneyland Abu Dhabi. No official date has been announced but it could be as early as 2032 or 2033.

Images: Supplied