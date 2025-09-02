Public service announcement for the girls: get cheap blow dries in Dubai

Girls, we all know the struggle of washing and drying our hair. It makes getting a blow-dry from a salon such a treat, just because someone else does it for you. And nothing beats walking out of the salon with freshly washed and styled hair. But sadly, it often can come at a price, and the price often isn’t cheap. Thankfully, though, this salon in Dubai is here to help, and the prices will blow your mind (and your hair).

For the month of September, La Beauté, a beauty salon in JLT, Dubai is offering cheap blow dries for only Dhs29. And if you want to get it cut, it’s only an extra Dhs20. Yes, really!

The charge applies to all hair lengths, even if you have hair extensions (which, if you do have, you’ll know the struggle.)

La Beauté is Dubai’s first Thai beauty salon, and it’s not just about pocket-friendly blow-dries. They have lots of beauty offers if you’re looking to get pampered. This includes a Vietnamese head spa with head massage, neck massage and conditioning treatments for prices from Dhs199.

Want more good news? The salon has a gorgeous beige aesthetic, so for those who are snap happy, it’s perfect for the ‘Gram.

Is JLT too far for you? Dubai is thankfully home to a full range of beauty salons, from more budget to high-end, that are great at doing nails, hair, facials, and so much more.

Location: La Beautè, Cluster V, JLT

Offer: Dhs29 for blowdry, all lengths, Dhs49 for cut

Times: Every day until end of September

Contact: @labeautedubai