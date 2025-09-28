11 deals to enjoy on Coffee Day in Dubai
Dubai’s is buzzing with Coffee Day offers this October 1st
Coffee Day is almost here, and the city is full of delicious deals, creative twists, and caffeine-fuelled fun. From classic brews to inventive cocktails, here’s your guide to celebrating the day in style.
Cutfish
Sip, savour, and celebrate at Cutfish. Guests joining for breakfast will receive a complimentary coffee, crafted in honour of the occasion, to enjoy alongside serene marina views at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Chōshoku – Breakfast of the Rising Sun offers delicate flavours, savoury favourites, and sweet indulgences inspired by Japanese tradition with a contemporary twist.
Location: Cutfish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Marina, Dubai
Times: October 1, 8am to 12pm
Offer: One coffee per person
Bookends
Celebrate at Bookends, whether flipping pages or discovering your next favourite author, enjoy a brew and let the aroma and stories transport you.
Location: Bookends, Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis
Times: October 1, 10am to 10pm
Offer: One coffee per person
PEOPLE
Dubai’s newest dining hotspot, PEOPLE, is offering the first 25 guests a free coffee, the perfect reason to connect over a cup. The homegrown concept celebrates community, great food, and carefully brewed across cultures and generations.
Location: PEOPLE, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai
Times: October 1, 10am to 12am
Offer: First 25 guests; one coffee per person
Cinemacity
Cinemacity Fountain Views treats guests to a complimentary coffee with any purchase of their limited-edition medium coffee-flavoured popcorn. Choose between a rich brewed coffee or velvety espresso.
Locations: Fountain Views Dubai, AlQana Abu Dhabi, Zero 6 Mall Sharjah
Times: October 1
The Banc
Business Bay’s stylish destination, The Banc, celebrates by treating the first 50 guests to a complimentary expertly crafted or the restaurant’s signature espresso-infused tiramisu. Enjoy full-bodied flavours and a decadent dessert while soaking up the venue’s sophisticated, vibrant ambience.
Location: The Banc, Renaissance Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai
Times: October 1, 1pm to 3am
Offer: First 50 guests; one coffee or dessert per person
Homer Lobster
Homer Lobster at Nad Al Sheba Mall is offering a complimentary coffee with any dish purchase. Choose a hot brew or signature canned while enjoying all-day favourites like Lobster Connecticut, Lobster & Avocado, Egg & Avocado, and Salmon Toast – each served with delicate French caviar.
Location: Homer Lobster, Nad Al Sheba Mall
Times: October 1, 10am to 10pm
Offer: One coffee per person
Viceroy’s Table
Celebrate with the Bold Filter Kaapi Martini at Viceroy’s Table. This unique cocktail, priced at Dhs75, combines ghee-washed vodka, robust South Indian filter kaapi, and rich coffee liqueur to create a velvety, buzz-worthy drink.
Location: Viceroy’s Table, Jumeirah, Dubai
Times: October 1
Offer: Filter Kaapi Martini, Dhs75
STIR
STIR is serving a fruity, playful twist on your caffeine fix with two peach-inspired espresso drinks: the Peach Espresso Tonic and Peach Shaken Espresso, each priced at Dhs28. The Peach Espresso Tonic combines sparkling tonic water and juicy peach notes with a smooth shot of espresso, while the Peach Shaken Espresso delivers a creamy, indulgent, ice-shaken espresso with velvety peach sweetness.
Location: STIR, Dubai
Times: October 1
Offer: Peach Espresso Tonic and Peach Shaken Espresso, Dhs28 each
Trattoria
Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah is offering a fun and tasty offer: bring a single coffee bean and follow Trattoria on Instagram to receive a free classic affogato.
Location: Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Times: October 1, 3pm to 7pm
Offer: Free classic affogato with a coffee bean and Instagram follow
Together & Co
From October 1 to 5, customers at Together & Co, Hilton Garden Inn Business Bay, can enjoy a free coffee of their choice with the purchase of any pastry, a perfect sweet treat to celebrate.
Location: Together & Co, Hilton Garden Inn, Business Bay, Dubai
Times: October 1 to 5
Offer: Free coffee with any pastry purchase
The Drip Café
At The Drip Café, Embassy Suites by Hilton Business Bay, coffee lovers can get 50% off any item on display when purchasing a coffee from October 1 to 5.
Location: The Drip Café, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Business Bay, Dubai
Times: October 1 to 5
Offer: 50% off any item with a coffee purchase
