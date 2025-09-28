Dubai’s is buzzing with Coffee Day offers this October 1st

Coffee Day is almost here, and the city is full of delicious deals, creative twists, and caffeine-fuelled fun. From classic brews to inventive cocktails, here’s your guide to celebrating the day in style.

Cutfish

Sip, savour, and celebrate at Cutfish. Guests joining for breakfast will receive a complimentary coffee, crafted in honour of the occasion, to enjoy alongside serene marina views at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Chōshoku – Breakfast of the Rising Sun offers delicate flavours, savoury favourites, and sweet indulgences inspired by Japanese tradition with a contemporary twist.

Location: Cutfish, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Marina, Dubai

Times: October 1, 8am to 12pm

Offer: One coffee per person

@cutfishdubai

Bookends

Celebrate at Bookends, whether flipping pages or discovering your next favourite author, enjoy a brew and let the aroma and stories transport you.

Location: Bookends, Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Times: October 1, 10am to 10pm

Offer: One coffee per person

@bookendsae

PEOPLE

Dubai’s newest dining hotspot, PEOPLE, is offering the first 25 guests a free coffee, the perfect reason to connect over a cup. The homegrown concept celebrates community, great food, and carefully brewed across cultures and generations.

Location: PEOPLE, Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai

Times: October 1, 10am to 12am

Offer: First 25 guests; one coffee per person

@people__ae

Cinemacity

Cinemacity Fountain Views treats guests to a complimentary coffee with any purchase of their limited-edition medium coffee-flavoured popcorn. Choose between a rich brewed coffee or velvety espresso.

Locations: Fountain Views Dubai, AlQana Abu Dhabi, Zero 6 Mall Sharjah

Times: October 1

@cinemacityuae

Also read: Try these top work friendly cafes in Dubai for a change of office

The Banc

Business Bay’s stylish destination, The Banc, celebrates by treating the first 50 guests to a complimentary expertly crafted or the restaurant’s signature espresso-infused tiramisu. Enjoy full-bodied flavours and a decadent dessert while soaking up the venue’s sophisticated, vibrant ambience.

Location: The Banc, Renaissance Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai

Times: October 1, 1pm to 3am

Offer: First 50 guests; one coffee or dessert per person

@thebanc.dubai

Homer Lobster

Homer Lobster at Nad Al Sheba Mall is offering a complimentary coffee with any dish purchase. Choose a hot brew or signature canned while enjoying all-day favourites like Lobster Connecticut, Lobster & Avocado, Egg & Avocado, and Salmon Toast – each served with delicate French caviar.

Location: Homer Lobster, Nad Al Sheba Mall

Times: October 1, 10am to 10pm

Offer: One coffee per person

@homerlobster.uae

Viceroy’s Table

Celebrate with the Bold Filter Kaapi Martini at Viceroy’s Table. This unique cocktail, priced at Dhs75, combines ghee-washed vodka, robust South Indian filter kaapi, and rich coffee liqueur to create a velvety, buzz-worthy drink.

Location: Viceroy’s Table, Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: October 1

Offer: Filter Kaapi Martini, Dhs75

@viceroydxb

STIR

STIR is serving a fruity, playful twist on your caffeine fix with two peach-inspired espresso drinks: the Peach Espresso Tonic and Peach Shaken Espresso, each priced at Dhs28. The Peach Espresso Tonic combines sparkling tonic water and juicy peach notes with a smooth shot of espresso, while the Peach Shaken Espresso delivers a creamy, indulgent, ice-shaken espresso with velvety peach sweetness.

Location: STIR, Dubai

Times: October 1

Offer: Peach Espresso Tonic and Peach Shaken Espresso, Dhs28 each

@stircoffee.ae

Trattoria

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah is offering a fun and tasty offer: bring a single coffee bean and follow Trattoria on Instagram to receive a free classic affogato.

Location: Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: October 1, 3pm to 7pm

Offer: Free classic affogato with a coffee bean and Instagram follow

@trattoriadubai

Together & Co

From October 1 to 5, customers at Together & Co, Hilton Garden Inn Business Bay, can enjoy a free coffee of their choice with the purchase of any pastry, a perfect sweet treat to celebrate.

Location: Together & Co, Hilton Garden Inn, Business Bay, Dubai

Times: October 1 to 5

Offer: Free coffee with any pastry purchase

The Drip Café

At The Drip Café, Embassy Suites by Hilton Business Bay, coffee lovers can get 50% off any item on display when purchasing a coffee from October 1 to 5.

Location: The Drip Café, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Business Bay, Dubai

Times: October 1 to 5

Offer: 50% off any item with a coffee purchase

@dripscafe

Not fussed about deals but want a beautiful spot to work, unwind and sip? Julith has you covered

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Image: What’s On Archive and Supplied