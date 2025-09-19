The British comedian Rob Beckett will land into Dubai Opera in January

If you’re looking for some good laughs this January, especially as you recover from the festive season being fully over then all roads lead to Rob Beckett at Dubai Opera. The British funnyman is bringing his new show Giraffe worldwide and Dubai is one of his stops on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Well known in comedy circles all over the world, you may recognise him from shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, or from co-hosting I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW! for a few years. He’s also the hilarious voiceover for reality celebrity dating show, Celebs Go Dating. He can also be heard on BBC Radio 2 with his own show. His stand-up comedy shows are always hilarious with relatable tales about his children and general life.

Ticket prices are from Dhs195 and the show starts at 6pm. You have to be over 16 to attend Rob Beckett in Dubai.

Dubai is really amping up the laughs as Dubai Comedy Festival takes place next month from October 2 to 12. There are a over 50 comedy shows taking place across the venues of Dubai Opera, Coca-Cola Arena and New Covent Garden in Mall of the Emirates. There are huge headliners such as Tom Segura, Morgan Jay, Joanne McNally, Akaash Singh, John Achkar and more who are bringing the laughs to this incredible few weeks of comedy.

Recently it was announced that Dubai Comedy Festival is family friendly too and the smaller guests are looked after too. The line-up includes award-winning children’s theatre, musical comedy, sketch circus, and even a silent act that has wowed global audiences. The new shows mean that kids, teens and parents can all enjoy the festival together.

Is there anything better than having a night dedicated to just laughing your pants off? We think not…