NCM says expect a gradual dip in temperatures and more comfortable evenings later this month, with autumn officially starting on September 23

September in the UAE marks the tail end of summer, and the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) is calling it: nights will start to feel cooler as the month progresses. Autumn officially begins on September 23, when the sun crosses the equator, ushering in a slow but welcome step-down from peak summer heat.

What the weather pattern looks like this month

As we move through September, the influence of the seasonal Indian monsoon low weakens, though the UAE can still feel the knock-on effects of thermal lows from central Arabia. Practically speaking, that means relatively active winds at times, with dust raised and visibility occasionally reduced, especially in open areas. Day to day, winds typically swing from southeasterly late at night and early morning to northwesterly by afternoon and evening thanks to land–sea breezes.

On the temperature front, September’s average sits between 32.3°C and 34.2°C, with typical highs of 38.5°C to 40.6°C and lows of 26.8°C to 29.3°C. For context, the highest September temperature on record in the UAE hit 51.1°C (Mukhairez, 2016), while the lowest dipped to 16.5°C at Jebel Jais (2015). Winds average around 11 km/h, but extremes have been far higher, with gusts reaching 92.2 km/h in Al Saa (2023) and 109.3 km/h at Al Ain airport (2008).

Fog, humidity and the chance of showers

Expect humidity to rise compared to August (averaging around 49%) and an uptick in fog or light fog, particularly in the second half of the month. Drivers should factor in slower early-morning commutes on days with reduced visibility. Meanwhile, conditions remain favourable for convective cloud formation, especially over the eastern regions, with the chance of rainfall that can sometimes push inland. If you’re planning mountain hikes or drives out east, keep an eye on the forecast.

What it means for your plans

Late evenings outdoors get more comfortable as we move through the month, making it a good time to revive sunset walks, al fresco dinners, and desert night-sky sessions. Mornings may bring patchy fog, and the east can still see pop-up showers, so check conditions before long drives or hikes. Otherwise, September is the UAE’s gentle bridge from summer to autumn, and it’s finally starting to feel like it.