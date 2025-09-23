This Dubai Christmas market is completely free to enter too, Winter District is coming soon

It’s never too early to talk about Christmas, and now that autumn has arrived in the UAE, we’re feeling festive already. We can almost smell the mulled wine and hear the jingle bells.

Dubai goes all out for Christmas, and there are a variety of fun festive things to do around the city. Christmas markets are a firm favourite by adults and kids alike and it was announced recently that the magical Madinat Christmas market is back from December 5 to 31.

Winter District Dubai is also back and better than ever and the dates are as follows: Saturday December 13 to Sunday December 28. This year however, there is a change of location for 2025 and the market will be located at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in the shadow of the Museum of the Future. Before ow it was held in Media City Amphitheatre.

This year, the Winter District will bring big brands, fun food concepts, and plenty kids activities including a kids area with inflatables to keep them occupied. Of course the market will be full of festive decorations including a huge Christmas tree. There will also be plenty of games, workshops and an escape room. Plus live entertainment will be performing from 4pm each day.

There will even be a Santa’s grotto for the little ones to visit and check if they’re on the nice list.

The Winter District in Dubai is completely free to enter and will be open every day from 2pm until 12am, and 1am on the weekends so you’ll have plenty of time to get in the Christmas spirit.

Location: Winter District, Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Dates: Saturday December 13 to Sunday December 28, 2pm to 12am, 1am at the weekends

Contact: @winterdistrict_3