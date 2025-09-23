The September equinox also means cooler temperatures are coming

The UAE summer has officially ended, and everyone breathes a sigh of relief as temperatures begin to gradually cool down. The seasons are changing in the UAE and today September 23, marks the official start of autumn. While the change is gradual, the temperatures have already started to shift to cooler, last week they even dropped to the low 20s.

What changes should we see in the UAE weather?

By early October, daytime highs will be around 30ºC, and by mid-October evenings will dip below 20ºC. November will bring milder days under 30ºC, and by December nights will fall close to 15ºC, marking the start of winter, so you might need a light jacket. We will also receive less light in the Northern Hemisphere, so our nights will get slightly longer. The winds should change too with the southeasterly winds of summer changing to cooler northwesterly winds.

What is an equinox?

An equinox happens twice a year, when day and night are almost perfectly equal in length across the globe. It marks the moment the sun crosses the celestial equator, signaling the change of seasons, In the Northern Hemisphere, the equinox in March signals spring and in September, autumn. In the Southern Hemisphere, the equinox in March signals autumn and the equinox in September signals spring season has arrived. More than just an astronomical event, the equinox has long been celebrated around the world as a symbol of balance, renewal, and transition. The daylight hours begin to shift too.

As the temperatures cools across the country, outdoor venues begin to open in the UAE and we gradually move outside again for Autumn.

