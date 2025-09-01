DIFC Arts Night is celebrating its 20th edition this November, so art fans can expect something special

You don’t need a ticket to see some stunning works of art. You can find it in nearly every corner of the city, and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) isn’t excluded. DIFC is already a hotspot for art and culture fans in the city thanks to its numerous art galleries, but in November 2025, it will pop on the cultural calendar for another reason: DIFC Arts Night.

The popular art festival returns yet again in 2025, transforming the space into a gallery under the stars. The event takes place twice a year; the first took place in April, and the second is set to take place from November 13 to 16, 2025.

The four-day event will be celebrating its 20th edition, so we can expect a great line-up of events celebrating art, creativity and community.

What can you expect from DIFC Art Nights?

Besides traditional art (aka paint on canvas), you will be able to explore digital art, sculptures, photography, murals and other unique design.

In addition to the art, you can take a seat under the stars and listen to panel talks or catch live performances. Need to unleash your own creativity? There will be workshops available at the venue.

Take a look at the below video to see what the 2024 edition looked like:

How much is a ticket to DIFC Art Nights?

In case you’re wondering, DIFC Art Nights is free to attend, so you have no excuse not to attend.

The details

Location: Gate Village, DIFC

Date: Thursday, November 13 to 16

Cost: No tickets required

Contact: @difc

To stay up to date with the latest details, visit @difc

Images: Supplied by DIFC