Abu Dhabi’s finest restaurants take centre stage as the MICHELIN Guide 2025 selection is revealed

The capital’s culinary scene is about to sparkle again as the MICHELIN Guide celebrates its fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide 2025 Abu Dhabi Ceremony. The annual event recognises the region’s top restaurants and chefs, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the culinary scene. This year, the event takes place on Thursday, 23 October at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi.

The evening will shine a spotlight on the capital’s top chefs and restaurants, honouring their contributions to the region’s ever-evolving gastronomic landscape. The latest selection from the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi will be revealed at a press conference, followed by an exclusive cocktail reception where guests can taste the chefs’ creations.

Attendees will get to see some of the city’s finest chefs in action. From Hakkasan, which holds one MICHELIN Star, to MICHELIN Selected favourites like Mate, Butcher & Still, and Café Milano, the line-up promises innovative canapés and inventive flavours that reflect Abu Dhabi’s dynamic culinary identity. An international guest chef will also be joining, adding another layer of excitement to the evening.

The event offers more than just tasting exceptional food. Guests can watch the chefs at work, enjoy a specially curated menu, and connect with some of the most prominent figures in Abu Dhabi’s culinary world.

But wait there’s more…

The third edition of the Michelin Guide Food Festival also takes place in Abu Dhabi from November 21 to 23 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Twenty restaurants from the Michelin Guide will be on site, including 10 international spots making their Abu Dhabi debut. Chefs will serve limited-edition tasting menus and host six- and eight-hands dinners that bring some of the world’s most celebrated flavours to the capital.

The Michelin Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi 2025 is a chance to sample flavours from around the world and get a taste of Abu Dhabi’s own culinary culture, all in one spot.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Times: 4pm to midnight

Cost: From Dhs 85

