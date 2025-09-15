Experience world-class flavours, cooking masterclasses and local producers at the Michelin Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi 2025

Foodies, clear your calendars. The third edition of the Michelin Guide Food Festival lands in Abu Dhabi from November 21 to 23 at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

Twenty restaurants from the Michelin Guide will be on site, including 10 international spots making their Abu Dhabi debut. Chefs will serve limited-edition tasting menus and host six- and eight-hands dinners that bring some of the world’s most celebrated flavours to the capital.

The festival also features hands-on chef masterclasses, a marketplace with local producers, and family-friendly activities like kids’ cooking workshops and Plant & Pot herb sessions. From 4pm to midnight, live music and entertainment fill the palace grounds, creating a weekend that blends food, fun, and culture.

Walking through the festival is like touring the world on a plate. One minute you’re nibbling a perfectly seared scallop, the next you’re sampling a spice-heavy dish from a Michelin-starred chef you only ever saw on TV. The air smells of grilling, roasting, and fresh herbs, and everywhere you look there are colourful stalls, shiny plates, and moments made for your feed if you’re so inclined. It’s indulgence without apology, with enough surprises to keep even the fussiest foodie curious.

The Michelin Guide Café offers à la carte dining and takeaway, while cashless payment makes moving between stalls simple. Tickets start from Dhs85, giving visitors the chance to explore flavours from around the world alongside Abu Dhabi’s own culinary scene.

The Michelin Guide Food Festival Abu Dhabi 2025 is a chance to sample flavours from around the world and get a taste of Abu Dhabi’s own culinary culture, all in one spot.

Location: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Times: 4pm to midnight

Cost: From Dhs 85

Images: supplied