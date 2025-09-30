A dog-friendly Pilates class in Dubai, what more can you want?

Everything is made better with dogs, so why not enjoy your fitness classes even more with them taking part in them with you? Introducing Doggie-Lates, your brand new, favourite activity to take place in Dubai. Grab your pooch, their leash and a bottle of water and spend some quality time together. The classes are on the last Saturday of every month, October 25, November 29 and December 27. It’s not a big class, and 20 people maximum can attend so advance booking is required to ensure you get a spot.

Sessions are from 9am to 10am and the best part is, they’re completely free to attend so you won’t need to spend a dirham. It’s in collaboration with Zoomies pet boarding and Real Pilates.

If you fancy breakfast after, it’s Dhs75 per person where you can pick one food item and one bevergae (either a coffee or a smoothie) until 11am for Doggie-Lates participants. Try the egg and cheese bagel or the or the pulled beef and mushroom toast

The pups aren’t forgotten about either, and there are some post-workout treats available à la carte from the Duck Hook Pet Menu. They need to refuel too right?

The Duck Hook is located in Dubai Hills and the terrace is completely dog friendly.

Want other things to do with your pet now that the weather is cooling down? There’s a super fun doggie festival, Woofstock UAE, taking place in November. It’s on Dubai Island Beach, and your pup will have a ball with all of the dog-friendly activations going on. It’s taking place on November 22 and 23, so you can visit over the weekend and enjoy all of the festivities.

Location: The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills

Date and time: October 25, November 29 and December 27, 9 am to 10am

Cost: free

Contact: @theduckhookdubai