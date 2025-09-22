Woofstock is back in Dubai for a fun, family-friendly dog festival

It’s common knowledge that we love a festival in Dubai, and there are so many to choose from whether it’s house music at UNTOLD Dubai, a wine festival, and even a cake festival. Well this winter, in November, you can also attend a dog festival and bring along the whole family to celebrate your fluffy friend.

If you have a dog, you might know already that Dubai Islands Beach is dog friendly, and it even has a special section where they can go swimming in the sea. Well Woofstock UAE is coming back to the beach this year and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. It’s taking place on November 22 and 23, so you can visit over the weekend and enjoy all of the festivities.

There will be fun activities for you and your pup, live music, educational workshops such as dog training, delicious food and beverage options, rescue organisations, many market stalls and much much more, it will be the ultimate day out for you and your dog.

Last year there was a variety of fun activities for everyone such as workouts, dog training, first aid workshops, puppy pilates, a scavenger hunt and Fosc Art even brought painting workshops where participants got to paint their pup on a canvas to take home. Last year, some great brands attended the dog festival Woofstock, such as The K9 Kitchen, Al Mayya K9 Adoptions, Pure Life Vets, Happy Woof, Royal Canin, Deliveroo and more.

Get your cameras ready too as there are lots of fabulous photo opportunities at this dog festival in Dubai.

Location: Dubai Islands Beach

Dates: November 22 and 23

Contact: @woofstockuae

