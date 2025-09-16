The countdown to Christmas is officially on, and it’s the perfect time to start thinking about the big day and planning festive Christmas brunches in Dubai

Whether you want a relaxed family lunch, a festive feast with many Christmas brunches to choose from, or enjoy a Christmas market, Dubai has plenty of options to make your celebration extra special. We’ve rounded up the best Christmas brunches across the city, so you can book early and avoid the last minute rush.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

Celebrate Christmas Day in style with Barfly’s festive three-course sharing set menu. Whether you choose the leisurely lunch or an elegant dinner, expect great food, great vibes and a fun setting.

Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: Lunch 12pm to 4pm, Dinner 8pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs290 per person

Contact: (04) 230 0073

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

A lively, festive lunch with all the holiday classics and a fun atmosphere for families and friends. Enjoy traditional Christmas dishes alongside free flowing drinks while soaking in the vibrant surroundings of Souk Madinat. This is a perfect spot if you want good food, festive cheer, and a touch of Irish hospitality in the heart of Dubai.

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Times: 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Cost: From Dhs699 per person, Dhs145 kids aged 6 to 12, Dhs95 kids under 6

Contact: (056) 548 1652

Jones the Grocer

Spend Christmas by the Dubai Marina at Jones the Grocer with a festive brunch full of seasonal dishes, stunning views, and a lively atmosphere. Live music and a DJ set the tone for a fun celebration with family and friends.

Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: 1pm to 5pm

Cost: From Dhs349 per person, Dhs119 kids aged 3 to 5

Contact: (04) 230 0073

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

This family-style lunch is perfect for anyone looking to combine gourmet food with a festive atmosphere. Start with oysters then enjoy a choice of local prawns, soup, or a vegetable salad. The main courses include roasted turkey, seabass, or beef tenderloin wrapped in golden puff pastry. Finish off with chocolate dessert while a live singer provides tunes throughout the afternoon. It’s a complete festive experience for all ages.

Location: Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Times: 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Cost: From Dhs395 per person, Dhs195 kids aged 6 to 12

Contact: (04) 281 4020

Suan Bua at Centara Mirage Beach Resort

For a full on Christmas buffet, head to Suan Bua. Every festive favourite is on offer from starters to desserts, with free flowing drinks and plenty of treats. It’s a lively, cheerful setting with room for the whole family to enjoy. Expect a feast of flavours that captures the joy of Christmas, perfect for those who want to indulge and celebrate without fuss.

Location: Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Dubai Islands

Times: 12.30pm to 3pm

Cost: From Dhs159 per person, Dhs80 kids aged 6 to 12

Contact: (04) 522 9999

Trader Vic’s

Get festive island style in Dubai at Trader Vic’s Christmas tiki brunch. Enjoy tropical food, festive cocktails, live music and performances, and a buzzing party vibe that makes this brunch stand out from the rest.

Location: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Times: 1pm to 4pm

Cost: From Dhs399 per person, Dhs199 kids aged 6 to 11

Contact: (04) 230 0073

