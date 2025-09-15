The cooler season is just a few weeks away, and when it arrives, these popular outdoor attractions in Dubai will reopen their doors, and they are all worth a visit.

This article was updated on September 15, 2025.

The temperature gauge in Dubai is currently ranging around furnace levels, but when the Suhail star eventually descends from the sky, the UAE will begin cooling down, usually around October. When this does happen, popular outdoor attractions in Dubai will reopen, allowing you to enjoy the space accompanied by the cool temperatures.

If you need something to look forward to, add these top outdoor attractions in Dubai to visit during the winter.

Dubai Miracle Garden

If you think Dubai is all about desert dunes and palm trees, Dubai Miracle Garden will make you question your theory. Dubai Miracle Garden in Al Barsha South 3 is the city’s most colourful garden, home to over 150 million flowers. But it’s more than just your typical garden. The floral displays come in the form of stunning floral arches, hearts, castles, and even an A380 Emirates plane. The garden remains open only during winter and closes in the summer as the temperature is too warm. However, during this time the team behind Dubai Miracle Garden is busy preparing for the new season, adding in new floral displays and exhibits. This means you can always return and see something new.

According to the Dubai Miracle Garden website, the doors will open at some point in October. Tickets aren’t available yet, but they will go on sale soon. Stay tuned to whatson.ae as we are keeping an eye on the announcement.

Location: Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha

Date/time: To open in October 2025, weekdays 9am to 9pm, weekends 9am to 11pm

Cost: Prices TBC, but tickets will be available online and onsite, Special discount for UAE residents

Contact: (04) 422 890

PS. Don’t forget to visit Dubai Butterfly Garden, which is located within Dubai Miracle Garden. It consists of 10 custom-built domes filled with thousands of winged creatures of different varieties and sizes. It remains open over summer with ticket prices starting from Dhs60. Purchase your tickets here.

dubaimiraclegarden.com | dubaibutterflygarden.com

Global Village UAE

Year after year, Global Village Dubai draws in over 10 million guests, making it one of Dubai’s most popular outdoor attractions. Think of it as one big shopping mall under the night sky, but it offers items from all over the world. Besides the endless kiosks selling clothes, jewellery, shoes, grocery items, homeware, cosmetics, perfumes and more, you can enjoy a range of cuisines spanning the globe. To top it all off, there are cultural shows, roaming entertainment, and entertainment zones the whole family will love. Global Village will reopen on October 15. We’ll see you there. Read more here.

Location: Dubailand, Dubai

Date/time: October 15

Cost: Prices TBC, but in the past have been Dhs25 per person. VIP packs of varying prices will also be made available.

Contact: (04) 362 4114

globalvillage.ae Hatta Wadi Hub For those looking to enjoy a quick getaway from the city, Hatta is the place to be. At this Dubai exclave, you will swap city skylines for mountain views. But it isn’t just for those seeking to hit the pause button. It is home to Hatta Wadi Hub, which is every adrenaline junkie’s dream. On offer are some top thrilling experiences, from zip-lining to hiking, kayaking, zorbing, paragliding, horseback riding, and more. You can also enjoy a staycation here to prolong your city break. Hatta Wadi Hub is set to reopen on September 15. Read more here. Location: Off Dubai-Hatta road, Hatta Date/time: Reopening on September 15, 2025 Cost: Prices vary Contact: (04) 820 5500 (daily from 9am to 7pm) @visit.hatta Dubai Safari Park After a little hibernation (away from the sun), Dubai Safari Park will reopen its doors on October 14. The park is home to about 3,000 animals, from tigers, gibbons, moon bears, lions, elephants, giraffes, camels, Arabian oryx, Arabian wolves, mountain gazelles, and much more. Over the summer, the park closes its doors to protect the health of the animals (and visitors, of course). At the moment, no announcements have been made regarding any upgrades or new animals added to the roster, but we will let you know if we sniff out anything. Read more here. Location: Al Warqa, Hatta Road Date/time: Reopening on October 14, 2025 Cost: General admission prices from Dhs50 for adults, and Dhs35 for children; additional packages and season passes are also available Contact: (800) 900 dubaisafari.ae Dubai Garden Glow If you love all things bright, you will love Dubai Garden Glow. For the past few seasons, the outdoor attraction was located in Zabeel Park, but in May, it announced it was not only shifting to a new location but also getting an upgrade. Although not confirmed by the park itself, an article by Damac Properties stated its new home will be at the Dubai Creek Harbour, near the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. We will have to wait for official confirmation to confirm this, so stay tuned. Don’t know what Dubai Garden Glow is? In short, it is the city’s brightest neon park, and has been located at Zabeel Park for the past 10 years. At the old location, families were able to tick off multiple attractions in one, including Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, Magic Park and Art Park. As for the new location, we can expect new additions such as a larger AR-integrated display, an upgraded Dinosaur Park, and an enchanted botanical garden using real plant sculptures. Location: New location to be confirmed Date/time: Ropening date in 2025 to be confirmed Cost: To be confirmed @dubaigardenglow Dubai Fountains

Okay, so the Dubai Fountains don’t really close over summer every year, but Emaar has picked the summer season in 2025 to give the Dubai Fountains a little glow-up. Located outside Dubai Mall in front of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain has been wowing crowds ever since its launch. This year in April, the water was shut off for big makeover which is said to last until October 2025. The upgrades are said to include more advanced technology being implemented, improved choreography, and enhanced sound and lighting systems. If you want to check it out, be prepared to join thousands of other visitors when the water comes back on October 1. The best news? It’s absolutely free.

Location: Outside Dubai Mall, in front of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Date/time: Relaunching October 1, 2025 Cost: Free @emaardubai Dubai Safari Park Dubai Safari Park is home to more than 3,000 animals spread across 119 hectares of eco-friendly grounds powered by solar energy. The park closed for its summer break on June 1, but the good news is there’s only one month to go until it reopens. Season 7 kicks off on October 14, 2025, bringing back its African, Asian, and Arabian villages, plus interactive shows and animal feeding sessions that make it one of Dubai’s favourite family attractions. Location: Al Warqa 5 Date/time: October 14, 2025

Images: Unsplash and Instagram