Dubai Airport has installed more than 520 hearing loops across its three terminals to help travellers with hearing loss

Travel just got easier and more inclusive at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The new hearing loops make it simple for passengers with hearing aids or cochlear implants to hear announcements clearly without any extra equipment. They have been installed at key areas ensuring that every step of the airport journey is easier to navigate.

Where the hearing loops are available

The hearing loops have been added to important areas across the airport. These include check-in counters, immigration desks, boarding gates and information desks.

How hearing loops work

Travellers with hearing aids or cochlear implants can connect automatically by switching to the ‘T’ setting on their device. No pairing or extra equipment is needed, making it simple to use while moving around the airport.

eMaking every journey clearer 🎧✈️

Together with our oneDXB partners, we’ve installed 500+ Hearing Loops across @DXB, from check-in to boarding, so guests with hearing aids can enjoy a more inclusive airport experience every step of the way 💛@emirates @flydubai @DubaiPoliceHQ… pic.twitter.com/anJ1W2qihw — DXB (@DXB) September 15, 2025

Supporting accessible travel

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said the project is part of making travel easier for everyone.

He said every guest should be able to navigate the airport with ease, dignity and confidence. He added that installing over 520 hearing loops shows how Dubai Airports and its partners are working together to make travel more seamless and accessible for all.

Part of a bigger accessibility plan

The hearing loops are part of Dubai Airports’ long-term plan to improve accessibility across DXB. The strategy focuses on practical solutions for all travellers and includes infrastructure improvements and staff training.

The goal is simple and to make sure every guest feels welcome and supported throughout their journey.

Also read: DXB unveils new red carpet corridor – getting you through departures in seconds

Image: What’s On Archive