No passport or boarding pass required

Dubai International Airport (DXB) just made travel even more seamless – get ready to clear departures in seconds thanks to the new red carpet corridor.

Introduced at DXB Terminal 3, the enhanced smart tunnel service uses AI facial recognition to process passengers through immigration, meaning there’s no passport or boarding pass required. This state-of-the-art new system allows 10 passengers to pass through at any one time, reducing the departure time formalities to mere seconds.

For now, there’s just one red carpet corridor at DXB, located at the Business Class departures in Terminal 3. But it’s likely to be rolled out further, making jetting off on holiday even easier from DXB.

Interview with Fatima Salim Almazrouei, Director of the Project Management Office at GDRFA Dubai, about the “Red Carpet Corridor” at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport — the first of its kind in the world. The corridor enables passengers to complete passport control… pic.twitter.com/2icxd88IYV — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 11, 2025

Artificial intelligence and digital transformation are cornerstones of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, and this is the latest in a string of futuristic projects rolled out in the city to enhance the way residents live, work and travel.