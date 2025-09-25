How the Dubai drainage project is digging deep to keep the city dry for the next 100 years

Dubai is digging deep, literally, with its latest drainage project designed to handle storms not just today, but for the next century. After last year’s heavy rains exposed the city’s limits, this bold Dubai drainage project is now full steam ahead. It’s more than pipes and tunnels, it’s a game changer for how the city protects itself, combining smart tech, solid partnerships, and forward thinking to keep Dubai dry, safe, and ready for whatever the weather throws its way.

Why now?

April’s storms were the wake-up call. Earlier this year, Dubai saw its heaviest rainfall in decades. Roads flooded, commutes stalled, and systems were stretched. But it also sparked action. Speaking at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Dubai Municipality’s Acting Director General, Eng. Marwan Bin Ghalita, said the storm was “a blessing” that pushed key infrastructure plans into high gear. The result? Fast-tracked approval for a system designed to serve Dubai for 100 years.

Built with tech, backed by data

This isn’t just about big tunnels. The project uses Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to simulate flood scenarios and map high-risk areas. It’s about smart response, not just reaction. By integrating data from across departments, the city can now respond faster, plan better, and stay ahead of extreme weather.

Private sector power

Dubai is leaning on global expertise for this one. The drainage project is being delivered through public-private partnerships, an approach the city says is essential for a project of this scale.

Long-term protection for a growing city

As Dubai continues to expand, this drainage network will quietly run beneath it, keeping streets dry, people safe, and the city ready for whatever is next.

