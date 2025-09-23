Dubai Airport enters a new era with Al Maktoum International

Dubai has officially begun construction on what is set to become the world’s most advanced and largest airport, the new Al Maktoum International Airport, located in the Dubai South district. With the first phase scheduled for completion by 2032, this ambitious project will eventually replace the existing Dubai International Airport (DXB) as the city’s primary aviation hub.

Massive scale and cutting-edge technology

Designed to handle up to 260 million passengers annually, the futuristic airport will span an incredible 70 square kilometres, with five parallel runways and more than 400 aircraft gates. Once complete, it will be over five times the size of DXB, which currently holds the title of the world’s busiest international airport.

More than just massive in scale, Al Maktoum International is being designed to push the boundaries of travel tech. The new airport will feature automated check-in and boarding, AI-powered security systems, and robotic staff, setting a new global standard for passenger experience.

Also read

Wynn Al Marjan: UAE’s first casino resort latest progress

First phase in motion

Construction is already underway, with contractors mobilised and a Dhs1 billion contract awarded for the development of a second runway. The first phase will include a new terminal, four concourses, and capacity for 150 million passengers per year.

Dubai’s vision for growth

This bold move aligns with Dubai’s long-term economic vision, supporting the emirate’s D33 Agenda and massive growth in tourism and logistics. According to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the airport will be the heart of a new city, one that will house over a million people and host the world’s top transport and logistics firms.

Key facts about Dubai’s new Al Maktoum International Airport

Location: Dubai South, near Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone

Dubai South, near Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone Estimated cost: Dhs128 billion (approx. $34.8 billion)

Dhs128 billion (approx. $34.8 billion) Total area: 70 square kilometres — over five times the size of DXB

70 square kilometres — over five times the size of DXB Projected capacity: Up to 260 million passengers annually

Up to 260 million passengers annually Runways: Five parallel runways planned

Five parallel runways planned Infrastructure: Will include over 400 aircraft gates

Will include over 400 aircraft gates Opening timeline: First phase expected to be operational by 2032

First phase expected to be operational by 2032 Airport City vision: Designed to support a population of over one million residents and workers

Designed to support a population of over one million residents and workers Technology: Features AI-powered security, automated check-in and boarding, and robotic staff

Features AI-powered security, automated check-in and boarding, and robotic staff Architectural design: Led by Coop Himmelb(l)au, with a futuristic canopy terminal and integrated landscaping

Image: Dubai Airports website