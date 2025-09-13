As the Dubai heat finally starts to ease, evenings are once again becoming the perfect time to head outdoors for stroll

Whether you want views of the city, a family-friendly spot, or a quiet green space, here are some of the best places for an evening walk in Dubai.

Dubai Creek Boardwalk

The Dubai Creek Boardwalk is a good spot for a sunset walk. You can see the Burj Khalifa skyline in the distance and watch the light reflect on the Al Jaddaf Canal. There are play areas for children, a row of restaurants, and a viewing point where you can take in the view.

Marina Walkway

The Marina walkway is surrounded by tall towers full of lights, making it a beautiful place for an evening stroll. Yachts line up along the water, and you’ll find many restaurants and cafes to try. If you want something different, you can rent a scooter through the Lime app, which is easy to use and lets you ride along the waterfront.

Palm Jumeirah boardwalk

The Palm Jumeirah boardwalk curves around the edge of the island. On one side, you can see the Marina skyline, and on the other, you’ll spot the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa in the distance. As you walk, you’ll also come across well-known hotels like Atlantis The Royal and several hotels, all while enjoying a peaceful stroll.

The Walk, JBR

The Walk at JBR is a lively area in the evening, with plenty of restaurants, cafes, and food trucks along the way. It looks out over Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest wheel. You can also extend your walk across the bridge to explore Bluewaters, or spend time by the beach, as it’s right next to the walkway.

Dubai Hills Park

For a calm and simple walk, Dubai Hills Park is a good choice. It’s set in a residential area with paths full of trees, giving you a quiet place to walk without the crowds.