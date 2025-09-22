Dubai Fountain grand reopening: 39 restaurants with the best views
Next week, the Dubai Fountain returns and these restaurants serve the best views and bites
Following a behind the scenes refresh that includes new beams, recalibrated jets and fresh sequences, Dubai’s world famous fountain is back soon, with a big splash. The iconic Dubai Fountain is performing again from October 1 after renovations that saw the hotspot closed for the summer. If you’re planning to catch the comeback (and we highly recommend you do), we have curated a list of the restaurants that deliver great food and great views, so every course comes with a curtain-raiser.
Front row seats
For the best views right on the water with the Burj Khalifa behind the Dubai Fountain, these fine dining spots offer the ultimate view
- The Tap House, @taphousedowntown
- Gunaydin, @gunaydindubaisouk
- Jovee, @jovee.dubai
- Maison de Curry, @maisondecurry
Also read: The latest update on the Dubai Fountain renovation, plus pictures
Side view seats
A mix of casual and fine dining with a side angle of both the Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa.
- Five Guys, @fiveguysuae
- Social House, @socialhousedubai
- Istinye Rotisserie, @istinyerotisserie
- Nando’s, @nandosuae
- Carluccio’s, @carlucciosme
- Wafi Gourmet, @wafigourmetuae
- Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes
- Karam Beirut, @karambeirutuae
- Hafiz Mustafa 1864, @hafizmustafa1864.uae
- Tribes, @tribesdubai
- Joe’s Café, @joescafedubai
Back of the house seats
These fine dining restaurants are a little further away but still give you views of both the Dubai Fountains and the Burj Khalifa.
- 99 Sushi Bar, @99sushibaruae
- Urla, @urla
- Tang, @tang_dubai_downtown
- Samad Al Iraqi, @samadiraqirestaurant
- Meat Co, @themeatcome
Fountain only seats
Right under the Burj Khalifa with the Dubai Fountain in full view, these restaurants range from quick bites to fine dining.
- KFC, @kfcarabia
- Vapiano, @vapianouae
- Hurricane Grill, @hurricanesgrilldubai
- Pizza Hut, @pizzahutuae
- Zouzou Turkish and Lebanese, @zouzoudubai
- Din Tai Fung, @dintaifungae
- Trove, @thetrove
- Babel, @babel_dubai
- Opso, @opsodubai
- Huqqa, @huqqame
- Blume, @blume_dubai
- La Maison Ani, @lamaisonanidubai
- Novikov Cafe, @novikovcafedubai
- Rodina, @rodinadubai
- Doors, @doors.dubaimall
- Logma, @logma
- Somewhere, @somewhere
- L’eto, @letocaffe.official
- Grancaffè, @grancaffeuae
Image: Trawell.in website