The Dubai Fountain is nearly back after being closed for five months for a full refresh, the world’s largest choreographed fountain show returns on Wednesday, October 1

Visitors can enjoy new show times, more daily performances, and dazzling upgrades that make this Downtown Dubai landmark shine brighter than ever.

New times and shows

Whether you are popping in as part of lunch or dinner plans, the new schedule gives you more chances than ever to catch the fountain in action. Each performance blends water, light and music into a synchronised display, set against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. It’s the perfect spot to dine at one of the restaurants overlooking the fountain or to take a stroll outside and enjoy the views.

Afternoon shows at 1pm and 1.30pm daily

Friday afternoon shows at 2pm and 2.30pm

Evening shows every 30 minutes from 6pm until 11pm

New upgrades

Behind the scenes, the fountain has had a major upgrade. The base has been fitted with a brand new, water-resistant floor to replace the old surface, plus a waterproof layer and insulation system. New glowing blue tiles have been added to give the lake extra an extra sparkle.

The lake itself is the size of 18 football fields and uses hundreds of jets, robotic arms and synchronised lights. To keep it looking fresh, underwater robots are used to scrub the lakebed, while water quality is regularly tested.

This marks the end of Phase One of renovations. Phase Two, planned for 2026, will add new creative features and technology to take the experience even further. So why not book a table at one of the nearby restaurants and head over on Wednesday to be among the first to see the grand reopening in action

Images: Unsplash