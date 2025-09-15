Great news for pedestrians in Dubai, you won’t need to walk as far to cross the road

Walking around the city of Dubai is about to get easier as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it’s about to make the roads more pedestrian friendly. RTA has already completed two pedestrian bridges on Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Mina Street as part of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project. There has also been six pedestrian and cyclist bridges built across key streets in Dubai with five of these bridges are scheduled to open before the end of this year, with the sixth set for completion in the first quarter of 2027. In addition, RTA set out plans to construct 23 further bridges by the end of 2030 so there will be even more connectivity for pedestrians.

There were only 16 pedestrian bridges and underpasses in 2006 and this number has grown to 177 by the end of 2024, marking an increase of 581%.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, said: “RTA’s drive to deliver pedestrian bridges reflects the directives of the leadership to enhance road safety, provide a safe and sustainable mobility environment for all road users, and transform Dubai into a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city. It also supports the city’s quality of life agenda.”

Al Tayer also highlighted that RTA’s efforts in enhancing road safety and integrating infrastructure have contributed to a decline in pedestrian fatalities and accidents, from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 0.3 deaths in 2024, a reduction of 97%. This shows the commitment that Dubai has to enhancing safety for all residents.

Image: Dubai Media Office