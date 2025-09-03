Clearer fees, fairer promos, and stronger accountability are coming to your favourite delivery platforms, thanks to new guidelines from Dubai’s consumer watchdog

Ordering dinner in Dubai is about to feel a lot more straightforward. The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection & Fair Trade (DCCPFT) has issued new guidelines for online food delivery platforms aimed at cleaning up hidden charges, clarifying promotions, and making it easier to resolve problems when orders go wrong. In short: more transparency for customers, and a fairer playing field for restaurants.

Clear prices, cleaner promos

One of the biggest shifts is at checkout. Delivery apps are expected to show the full breakdown of costs before you hit “confirm,” including delivery fees, service charges, and any promo-related costs. Those too-good-to-be-true offers should now be clearer, with platforms required to ensure “free delivery” or subscription perks aren’t recouped elsewhere in the bill. The idea is to eliminate surprises and build trust in the process. If an order is delayed or cancelled, the rules also make accountability clearer so you’re not stuck bouncing between app and restaurant to sort a refund.

Why some restaurants show first and what changes for venues

The guidelines also lift the lid on how restaurants appear in your feed. Apps should explain how listings are ranked and when a venue has been promoted, so you understand why a particular place pops up first, whether it’s proximity, rating, or paid placement. For restaurants, the update isn’t just about costs; it’s about clarity. The framework pushes for transparent fee structures and better access to order data, along with proper notice before platforms change terms. The net effect should be smoother service for diners and more predictable operations for kitchens.

This reflects how central delivery has become to daily life in Dubai, and the city’s broader push to modernise how digital marketplaces operate. For regular users, that means clearer choices, faster fixes when there’s a delay or cancellation, and a more consistent experience across competing apps. Practically speaking: expect fee breakdowns to be more obvious, promos to be spelled out plainly, and more transparency about which restaurants are boosted to the top of your screen.

Image: Archive